Iran Destroys 10 US Radars in Region, Says It Will Decide When War Ends
Tuesday, 10 March 2026 7:08 AM
Spokesperson of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini
The Iranian military forces have so far managed to destroy 10 highly advanced radar systems of the United States in the Persian Gulf region, the IRGC says, stressing that Tehran, and not Washington, is the one that determines the end of the current war.
The spokesperson of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, made the remarks on Tuesday, ten days after a US-Israeli military coalition began an unprovoked war of aggression on the Islamic Republic.
“We know that your ammunition stockpiles are running out and you are desperately seeking a way out of the war that would save your face. Why don’t you tell the truth to the American people?” he addressed American authorities.
US President Donald “Trump does not like the American people to realize that all the US military infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region has been eliminated; that nearly 10 highly advanced US radar systems in the region and a large number of your expensive drones have been destroyed by Iran’s air defense systems,” Brigadier General Naeini added.
The Iranian armed forces have destroyed four advanced American radar systems during reprisal attacks targeting the United States’ anti-missile defense infrastructure in the region.
He further stressed that Trump has become "completely confused and frustrated" by Iran’s multiple waves of Operation True Promise 4, launched by the naval and aerospace units of the IRGC.
“The equations of the region and its future condition are now in the hands of Iran’s Armed forces,” the IRGC spokesman emphasized, stressing, “American forces are not the ones who determine the end of the war.”
Emphasizing that “we are fully capable of expanding the war,” Brigadier General Naeini further stressed that “security will be for all and insecurity will also be for all. We are the ones who determine the end of the war.”
He added that the “liar” American president, in a desperate attempt to deceive public opinion following “disgraceful defeats” in the war, claimed that Iran’s military might has purportedly come to an end.
“In an outright lie, Trump claimed that Iran’s missile launches have severely diminished. But in reality, Iran is more powerful even compared with the early days of the war and is targeting US and Israeli bases with warheads weighing more than a ton,” Brigadier General Naeini noted.
While many analysts believe that Trump has gotten bogged down in the ongoing war, he claimed on Monday that the conflict would be “a short-term excursion.”
Iran’s retaliatory attacks started on February 28, just hours after the US and Israel launched an aerial aggression on Iran by assassinating former Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders.
Iranian reprisal attacks have successfully targeted many locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases in several countries neighboring Iran.
