Iran Launches 47th Wave of True Promise 4, Pounds US, Israeli Bases
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran’s IRGC carried out the 47th wave of Operation True Promise 4, striking US and Israeli targets with Kheibar Shekan and Qadr missiles in a defensive operation.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the 47th wave of its Operation True Promise 4, targeting US and Israeli positions.
According to the IRGC statement, the operation struck locations in the Naqab Desert, Beer al-Sabe, and Nevatim, as well as Komala separatist group hideouts in al-Lydd, all in the occupied Palestinian territories. The American Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar was also targeted.
The attacks were reportedly carried out using Kheibar Shekan solid-fuel missiles and Qadr liquid-fuel missiles.
Previous wave commemorated Iranian martyrs
Earlier on Friday, the IRGC executed the 46th wave of Operation True Promise 4, striking targets in the occupied territories with numerous advanced, destructive missiles with large warheads, including the Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr missiles.
The operation honored the memory of Martyr Major General Gholam Ali Rashid and Martyr Mohammad Bagheri.
Regarding the 46th wave specifically, the IRGC highlighted that its missiles targeted “more than ten hideouts of the Zionist entity’s army commanders” and three locations where US forces were concentrated in the region.
Reports of fire aboard US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford
Separately, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that a fire that occurred on the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) was deliberately started by its crew, who were redeployed to West Asia following a long deployment in the Caribbean. The carrier had also experienced sewage flooding at an earlier time when it was sailing near Greece.
According to the statement, the vessel, reportedly redeployed from the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman to reinforce US forces, sustained a fire allegedly started deliberately by several US soldiers due to fear among the carrier’s crew. The headquarters added that no further details are currently available regarding the condition or operational status of the vessel.
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