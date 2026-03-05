Iraqi Islamic Resistance Warns European Nations Against Entering into War with Iran
Thursday, 05 March 2026 7:30 AM
File photo shows Iraqi anti-terror forces staging a parade.
A coalition of anti-terror Iraqi resistance factions has cautioned European countries against siding with the United States and Israel, and engaging directly in the ongoing military aggression on Iran.
In a statement on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq warned that "rogue and bullying powers" have all come together to undermine free nations' dignity and honor, spread corruption across the globe and impose their will upon the people.
"This is while they will never be able to attain their objectives as determined, steadfast and resilient fighters have never and won't ever bow down before global arrogant powers no matter how massive their attempts might be," the statement read.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq added that the Israeli regime and the US are trying their best to drag the feet of their allies into the war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"Every country which participates in the offensive will be considered as an enemy to our nations and sanctities. Accordingly, their forces and assets in Iraq and across West Asia will be deemed as legitimate targets in reprisal for their engagement in the anti-Iran war."
The warning comes as certain European countries, including Britain, France and Germany, have signalled prepadeness to join the US and Israel in their ongoing aggression against Iran. France has even dispatched an aircraft carrier to the region.
Iraqi resistance groups down US MQ-9 Reaper drone
Meanwhile, the Iraqi resistance fighters have announced the interception and shooting down of a sophisticated MQ-9 Reaper drone in the skies over Salahuddin Province.
US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, in an unprovoked act of aggression, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and many senior military commanders.
Since then, they have been targeting sites across the country, including schools, hospitals and sports complexes.
Iran is responding by launching missiles and drones at targets inside the Israeli-occupied territories as well as American bases across the region.
No comments:
Post a Comment