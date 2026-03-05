IRGC Strikes Critical Israeli Military Sites with Khorramshahr-4 missiles in Latest Wave
Thursday, 05 March 2026 1:17 PM
Iran says Khorramshahr-4 missiles struck Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion and an Israeli air base in the latest wave of strikes. (File photo)
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced early Wednesday that its aerospace force targeted the critical Israeli military infrastructure with heavy Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missiles in the 19th wave of True Promise 4 Operation.
In a statement, the IRGC said the super-heavy missiles, each fitted with a one-ton class warhead, were launched in the pre-dawn hours.
The targets of the strike were central Tel Aviv, Ben-Gurion Airport and Squadron 27 of the Israeli Air Force at the airport, according to the statement.
It said the strategic salvo was preceded by attack drones and that the strike package penetrated “seven layers” of regional and domestic air defenses to reach its objectives.
Khorramshahr-4 is one of Iran's most advanced weapons, a roughly 13-metre missile with a boost weight of nearly 30 tonnes and a maneuverable re-entry warhead (MaRV) capable of carrying over 1,000 kilograms of explosive payload.
An American F-15E Strike Eagle multi-role attack fighter jet has been successfully targeted and downed by the Iranian air defense systems.
The IRGC statement also said that in the previous wave its forces had successfully struck some 20 US military targets across Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.
The statement described the strikes as part of coordinated, multi-axis action by Iran’s armed forces that exceeded US and Israeli expectations and had altered the operational calculus of the ongoing war imposed on the Islamic Republic.
In the statement, the IRGC further said American troops were fleeing regional bases and seeking shelter in hotels in host countries, while decrying the US military for using civilian facilities in Persian Gulf states as cover for military activity.
The statement also warned that such movements are under constant intelligence surveillance and that Iranian forces remain prepared to target aggressor troops.
The IRGC says at least 560 American troops have been killed in retaliatory operations and many more injured since Saturday.
