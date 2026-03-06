IRGC's Latest Wave Dealt 'Lethal Blows' to Enemy Systems Across Region
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Mar 2026 19:45
Iran’s IRGC announces the 22nd wave of Operation “True Promise 4,” targeting US bases including Al Dhafra, Ali Al Salem, and Al Udeid with missiles and drones.
During Wave 22 of Operation True Promise 4, several US military bases in the region were targeted, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced, as Iran's retaliation remains steadfast and crushing for the seventh day following the US-Israeli attack.
In Statement No. 23 issued by the IRGC’s public relations department, the Iranian forces said they had delivered “lethal and powerful blows to the body of the aggressive enemy,” as part of the ongoing 22nd wave.
The operations were carried out in honor of the Minab school martyrs and the call of “Ya Hussein ibn Ali.”
Missile, drone attacks on US and Israeli targets
According to the IRGC, the operation involved large numbers of next-generation missiles alongside combined drone and precision missile strikes targeting US and Israeli assets across the region.
Al Dhafra Air Base targeted
The statement said Iranian forces targeted Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, used by US forces, with various types of drones and precision missiles.
According to the IRGC, the strikes destroyed an advanced early-warning radar system inside the base, as well as maintenance and storage hangars for MQ-9 drones and the US U-2 reconnaissance aircraft. The statement added that fires were still raging at the targeted facilities.
Ali Al Salem Air Base hit with cruise, ballistic missiles
The IRGC also announced strikes on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, saying it was hit by cruise and ballistic missiles.
The attacks reportedly destroyed the base’s early-warning radar and several key facilities, including aircraft fuel tanks and two military runways that US aircraft had used to launch attacks against Iranian territory since the beginning of the aggression.
Al Udeid Air Base targeted in combined operation
The statement further revealed that joint attacks were carried out in recent hours against Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, using suicide drones along with cruise and ballistic missiles.
According to the IRGC, the strikes targeted radar facilities, air traffic control centers, satellite communication stations, and fuel supply installations inside the base.
Iran vows continued retaliation
The IRGC stressed that these operations are part of Iran’s ongoing response to US and Israeli attacks, emphasizing that “revenge for the blood of the martyrs” remains a main objective for Iran’s armed forces.
The statement concluded with a warning to the US and "Israel", saying Iran’s adversaries should “expect decisive surprises from the fighters of Islam on the battlefield,” signaling that military operations are expected to continue and escalate in the coming period.
No comments:
Post a Comment