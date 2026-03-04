Lebanese Resistance Strikes IAI, Dado Base, Hits Tanks in Hula
By Al Mayadeen English
The Lebanese Resistance continues its retaliatory attacks against "Israel" for the fourth day in South Lebanon.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah initiated a series of defensive operations against Israeli occupation forces in the early hours of Wednesday, striking multiple military targets deep inside northern occupied Palestine in response to the criminal Israeli aggression against dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut.
In the first operation, launched at 1:20 am, Resistance fighters struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Metulla with a rocket barrage.
At 2:00 am, Hezbollah launched a swarm of attack drones at the headquarters of Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) inside occupied Palestine, one of the entity's foremost defense manufacturers and a primary supplier of military technology to the Israeli army.
Later, at 3:30 am, fighters fired a precision-guided missile at the Giv'at drone control base, east of the occupied city of Safad.
Simultaneously, Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Israeli army's Northern Region Command, known as Dado Base, northeast of Safed, with a precision-guided missile, hitting one of the key command hubs overseeing Israeli military operations along the northern front.
The Resistance extended its operations before noon, carrying out two operations targeting Israeli military vehicles in the southern Lebanese village of Hula. The first operation targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier at 11:20 am, achieving a direct hit.
The second operation in Hula saw the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank at 12 pm, also achieving a direct hit.
Escalation on Tuesday
Wednesday's operations follow a full day of strikes on Tuesday, with a total of 13 operations, during which the Resistance downed an Israeli drone over Nabatieh and destroyed five Merkava tanks across multiple positions in southern Lebanon.
Fighters also launched a swarm of attack drones against the Meron air surveillance base in northern occupied Palestine, damaging a radar system and a command building, and struck radar sites and control rooms at the Ramat David Airbase.
The Haifa Naval Base was also targeted with a rocket salvo, alongside strikes on Israeli positions in the occupied Syrian Golan.
The intensifying operations come against the backdrop of 15 months of a one-sided ceasefire, where the Lebanese side ceased hostilities while the Israeli side went on to carry out over 15,400 ceasefire violations, killing and wounding over 1,000 Lebanese civilians.
