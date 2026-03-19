Iran Warns of No Restraint if Infrastructure Attacks Continue
Thursday, 19 March 2026 8:35 PM
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a stern warning, stating that Iran will exercise no further restraint if its infrastructure faces repeated attacks.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a stern warning, stating that Iran will exercise no further restraint if its infrastructure faces repeated attacks.
In a message posted on his X account on Thursday, Araghchi emphasized that the response to Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian infrastructure was only a fraction of Iran’s capabilities.
The Israeli regime attacked parts of Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure in the country’s south on Wednesday.
Araghchi noted that the sole reason for Iran’s restraint was adherence to calls for de-escalation.
“If attacks on our infrastructure are repeated, there will be no more self-restraint,” Araghchi declared, adding that any end to the conflict must address the damages inflicted upon civilian sites.
The US and Israel launched their unprovoked act of aggression against Iran on February 28 by assassinating former Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders, in flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty.
The enemies have deliberately targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure and energy facilities.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the strikes by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases in regional countries.
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