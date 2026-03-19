Brussels Court Orders Trial Over 1961 Killing of Patrice Lumumba
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Mar 2026 19:18
Belgium orders trial of ex-diplomat Etienne Davignon over his role in Patrice Lumumba’s 1961 assassination and charges of war crimes.
A Brussels court has ordered Belgian ex-diplomat Etienne Davignon, 93, to stand trial over his alleged role in the 1961 assassination of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba, in a case widely seen as part of Belgium’s delayed reckoning with its colonial legacy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Davignon, the only surviving figure among 10 Belgians accused by Lumumba’s family, faces charges of “participation in war crimes,” including involvement in the unlawful detention, transfer, and degrading treatment of the Congolese leader prior to his killing.
The court’s decision, announced Tuesday, was welcomed by Lumumba’s grandson, Mehdi Lumumba, who described it as “historic,” adding that “Belgium is finally confronting its history.” The ruling remains subject to appeal.
If the trial proceeds, Davignon would become the first Belgian official to face legal accountability in the 65 years since Lumumba’s assassination, an event that has long symbolized the violent legacy of Belgian colonial interference in Congo’s sovereignty.
Colonial legacy and delayed justice
Patrice Lumumba, a leading voice against Belgian colonial rule, became the first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo following independence in 1960. His tenure was short-lived, as he was removed from power in a coup backed by foreign governments, including Belgium and the United States.
Lumumba, 35, was executed on January 17, 1961, in the Katanga region with the involvement of Belgian-backed forces. His body was subsequently dissolved in acid in an attempt to erase evidence of the crime.
Belgian prosecutors allege that Davignon, then a junior diplomat, played a role in the chain of events that led to Lumumba’s killing. Lawyers representing Lumumba’s family have described the case as part of a broader “state-sponsored criminal enterprise” tied to Belgium’s colonial apparatus.
In contrast, Davignon has denied all accusations, with his legal team arguing that the passage of time undermines the case.
Renewed scrutiny of Belgium’s role in Congo
The case forms part of a broader process in which Belgium has faced growing pressure to address its role in Lumumba’s assassination and the wider crimes committed during its colonial rule in Congo.
One of the most striking developments in the investigation was the recovery of a tooth belonging to Lumumba, the only known remains of his body. The tooth had been kept by the family of a Belgian police officer linked to the disposal of the body.
In 2022, Belgian authorities returned the remains to the Democratic Republic of Congo in an official ceremony aimed at acknowledging past injustices. At the time, then-Prime Minister Alexander De Croo reiterated Belgium’s apology and its “moral responsibility” for Lumumba’s fate, pointing to officials who “chose not to see” and “not to act.”
The upcoming trial, if upheld, is expected to further expose the depth of Belgium’s involvement in one of the most consequential political assassinations in post-colonial African history.
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