Iran's Top Military Command Warns of Israel's 'Evil Intent' to Hit Regional Energy Infrastructures
Thursday, 19 March 2026 10:47 PM
Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters
Iran's highest operational command unit has warned about an "evil intent" borne by the Israeli regime to target regional energy infrastructures so it can falsely implicate the Islamic Republic and sow regional divisions.
The warning was issued on Thursday by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).
"As we have previously announced, Iran’s Armed Forces will target all infrastructure belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime, and will officially accept responsibility for it and declare it," Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said.
Based on reports, however, the Zionist regime is planning to target energy infrastructure in the region, including the Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia.
The regime’s past record of hostile actions supports this "evil intent" aimed at carrying out such attacks and falsely implicate the Islamic Republic in order to create discord among regional countries, he concluded.
The comments came amid the Iranian Armed Forces' ongoing Operation True Promise 4 in response to fresh unprovoked Israeli-American aggression against the Islamic Republic.
The reprisal has been taking aim at sensitive and strategic targets inside the occupied territories as well as American outposts throughout the region.
Amid the retaliation, blasts have been reported across unrelated facilities in the Persian Gulf region's littoral states, for which the Islamic Republic has categorically rejected responsibility.
Earlier this month, American journalist and media figure Tucker Carlson said authorities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia have arrested agents enlisted with the Israeli spy agency Mossad planning bombings.
Carlson described the incidents as part of a broader effort to destabilize Persian Gulf countries.
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