IRGC Debuts Multi-warhead ‘Nasrallah’ Missile to Strike Israel’s Oil Refineries
Thursday, 19 March 2026 8:58 PM
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched the 65th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 targeting Israel’s oil refineries, debuting multi-warhead “Nasrallah” ballistic missile.
In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC said that the fresh wave of retaliatory strikes targeted Ashdod and Haifa oil refineries, which are among the Israeli regime’s biggest refineries, using Nasrallah ballistic missile system for the first time.
Nasrallah is the upgraded and the guided version of Qadr missiles used in previous strikes against US military assets in the region and targets in the Israeli-occupied territories.
The 65th wave employed a variety of other domestically manufactured long-range precision missiles, the statement said.
The IRGC has so far employed a variety of powerful weaponry in the latest strikes, including multi-warhead Qadr missiles, Kheibar Shekan missiles, Emad missiles, and Haj Qassem missiles.
According the statement, the new retaliatory wave of strikes also employed medium-range missiles of Qiyam and Zolfaghar for hitting US military assets in Al Kharj Air Base in Saudi Arabia, which is the main logistics and refueling center for F-16 and F-35 fighter jets as well as AWACS surveillance aircraft.
Furthermore, the same missile targeted Fujairah Sheikh Isa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which serves as the headquarters and the data center control and the communication center of the US military in the region.
The US terrorist army forces at al-Zafra base in the UAE, which played a supporting and intelligence role in the attack on Iran, was also targeted by medium-range missiles of Qiyam and Zolfaghar and long-range ballistic missile of Kheibar Shekan, which carries multiple warheads.
Operation True Promise 4, a sequel to the IRGC's previous instances of successful reprisal against adversaries, began late last month momentarily following the launch of Washington's and Tel Aviv's latest bout of unlawful aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.
The IRGC has pledged to sustain the reprisal until the enemies' “complete defeat.”
Sources from Hebrew media reported strong and consecutive explosions heard in northern Israeli occupied territories, including Haifa, Kiryat, Carmel, and the Golan Heights. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu held his press briefing in a reinforced underground bunker.
The missile strike by Iran resulted in significant damage to aircraft and infrastructure at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.
The spokesperson for the Central Command of the Iranian Armed Forces, in a statement, emphasized that all US and Israeli assets would be targeted as part of Iran’s retaliatory actions, taking full responsibility for the attack.
"As previously stated, we will target all American and Zionist regime infrastructure, and we officially accept responsibility for this operation," the spokesperson added.
As a result of the damage inflicted on its aviation sector, Israel’s airline industry has faced unprecedented disruption.
The Ben Gurion airport’s management announced a 50% reduction in international flight capacities, and several airlines, including El Al, were forced to cancel flights, with El Al halting all flights scheduled between March 21 and March 27.
According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, the Israir carrier also suspended all scheduled flights until March 31 and stopped selling tickets for the foreseeable future, citing new restrictions imposed by the so-called ministry of transport.
The airline also mentioned limited capacity on remaining flights, though it would attempt to accommodate some passengers.
The strike comes just days after a bombing campaign that targeted fuel depots in Iran.
In Israeli occupied territories, the attack has sparked widespread panic, with reports of long queues at airports, ticket offices, and even border crossings as settlers attempt to flee the occupied lands.
Concerns about further missile attacks have led to fears of being trapped in the event of additional strikes, especially after the announcement of the 50% flight capacity reduction.
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