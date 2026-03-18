Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 with Youri Smouter Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of Chad
Hello everyone. Welcome to another edition of 1+1, your place for inconvenient truth telling and myth busting.
To watch this episode recorded on Fri. March 13, 2026, just go to the following link: 1+1 E372 Youri talks to Abayomi Azikiwe on the history of Chad, Jesse Jackson & Bernard Lafayette Jr
This is another one of our all-things Africa edition. We continue our series looking at the history of the continent and the regions.
We are still exploring North Africa. We now turn our attention to the country of Chad.
And who better to teach us about this country and or any African country than our returning champion and tour guide, Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire.
Abayomi Azikiwe is an historian, journalist, longtime leftist activist and more.
As always we want to remind our audience to please share widely all of 1+1’s content, past and present episodes, our playlists while helping us overcome the far-right algorithms and the dominant monopoly Western corporate/state media and pseudo-leftists websites have in the social media by sharing our content.
Share us across social media and e-mail, and please donate if you can to 1+1 at our PayPal and if people are having trouble and would prefer an alternative form to donate then please get in touch with me at yourismouter@gmail.com.
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