Trump Sends Thousands of Pentagon Troops to Confront Iran and Its Allies
Other NATO countries have failed to join the United States in a purported effort to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz which is being controlled by the Islamic Republic
By Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Wednesday March 18, 2026
Geostrategic Analysis
By the third week in March, it had become obvious that the potential for a protracted war between the United States, the settler-colonial state occupying Palestine against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lebanon and other resistance forces throughout the region were well in evidence.
The forces of the apartheid Israeli regime and the Pentagon began their latest campaign against Iran and Lebanon with a series of targeted assassinations of top leadership figures within Iran and Lebanon.
Yet the resistance and retaliation against Tel Aviv and Washington continues at a feverish pace militarily. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) are striking Pentagon bases which are in close proximity. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar all house military bases of the largest imperialist state in the world.
Within the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the IRGC and Hezbollah have attacked areas deep into the nerve center of the Zionist state. News of the heavy damage being caused by the resistance forces is being censored and criminalized. However, independent videographers are recording and posting actual scenes of Iranian and Lebanese resistance missiles landing on targets in Tel Aviv. News reports from southern Lebanon strongly indicate that attempts to bring in Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ground troops have been met with fierce resistance from Hezbollah.
After the War Department and the White House declared victory in the first days of the conflagration, Trump announced on March 14 that 5,000 additional naval and ground forces were being shipped to the West Asia region. There was no specific announcement on when they would attempt to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz.
The questions raised regarding where these troops will be deployed remain unanswered. If they are deployed in or near the existing bases in the Persian Gulf monarchies these territories will become even more of a target by the IRGC and the resistance. If they attempt to bolster the existing U.S. military presence in northern Iraq and neighboring Syria, this could prompt further attacks on Washington’s interests in Iraq. There were reports of an attack on the U.S. embassy inside the country which was subjected to a genocidal war of destabilization, invasions and occupations.
The Response of the EU and NATO
Moreover, other leading states within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have failed to join the U.S. in Washington’s obvious attempt to implement the overthrow of the Islamic Republic government and political system. The ruling Labor Party government in the United Kingdom has repeatedly articulated its opposition to joining the war. France along with Germany have also said emphatically that they will not be sending ground troops or naval forces to join the Pentagon in attempts to take over the Strait of Hormuz.
After decades of failed interventions costing the lives of millions in Iraq, Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Libya, Haiti, Syria, Palestine and now Iran proves that the ruling class within the leading capitalist states cannot sustain its hegemony absent imperialist interventions and appropriations. When Trump entered office for the second time in early 2025, the administration immediately threatened Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark demanding they join the U.S. in the case of Ottawa while claiming sovereignty over the territory of Greenland.
The intervention in Iran has given the Trump administration reason to publicly criticize and condemn NATO and its affiliates. The president disparagingly referred to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as being “no Churchill”. Trump erroneously enunciated that the U.S. had been protecting the European Union (EU) states while those NATO governments on the continent are being forced to allocate larger percentages of their national budgets to military defense.
In a quagmire of desperation, Trump said he was partially lifting the embargo on Russian Federation oil. He later requested that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army join with the Pentagon to remove Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz.
A report in the London-based Financial Times said of the current situation:
“The European response risks a showdown with Trump whose war against Iran has led to missile and drone attacks across the Gulf and upended global energy markets, with oil and European natural gas prices up about 70 per cent since the start of the year…. Iran has struck at least 19 vessels in the Gulf in the past two weeks, killing 13 seafarers, as well as attacking storage tanks and other energy infrastructure. The total number of strikes recorded on Gulf countries has surpassed 3,400 since the conflict began, according to figures compiled by the FT. More than half of all attacks have targeted the UAE, and on Monday Dubai International airport was briefly forced to suspend operations after a drone strike. Starmer said European allies wanted to find a ‘credible, viable plan’ to protect the Strait of Hormuz, with assistance from Gulf states as well as the US.” (https://www.ft.com/content/ab860148-6d39-403b-a810-a906bd9ce414?syn-25a6b1a6=1)
These developments illustrate the worsening isolation of U.S. imperialism and Zionism internationally. Washington and Tel Aviv have provided a false rationale for their genocidal wars in Palestine, Lebanon and Iran.
Domestically in the U.S. recent polls reveal the declining support for the war against Iran and the perennial underwriting of the State of Israel. Demonstrations across the U.S. and UK highlight the public awareness related to the Palestinian question and the role of imperialist war.
Siege Against Lebanon Aimed at Territorial Expansion
Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, has been under attack by U.S. imperialism and the Zionist state for decades. The Zionists and their imperialist backers want to dominate the politics and territory of Lebanon.
Since the beginning of the latest phase of the war against Iran, Hezbollah has been compelled to enter the battle as a defensive measure. Hezbollah, like Hamas and other resistance movements in Palestine as well as the Islamic Republic have been assailed through the targeted assassinations of their leaders.
Nonetheless, Hezbollah and the other forces within the “Axis of Resistance” throughout West Asia have remained steadfast in their commitment to rid the region of imperialist and Zionist domination. Lebanon has been impacted by the thousands of violations of the ceasefire between the IDF and Hezbollah over more than a year.
During March 2026, IDF fighter jets bombed civilian residential areas under the guise of targeting Hezbollah officials and infrastructure. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Lebanon in mid-March in a failed attempt to resume the “ceasefire.” In neighboring Palestine in the West Bank and Gaza, the IDF continues its terror campaign against the people.
Violating ceasefires are common in any dealings with Tel Aviv and Washington. Any potential just resolution of the Palestinian question and the sovereignty of other states in the West Asia region will be rejected by the settler-colonial regime and its sponsors in the U.S.
Consequently, the Lebanese resistance concludes that it has no other choice than to escalate the armed struggle against the occupation. The IDF wants to reenter and occupy southern Lebanon in the interests of the overall imperialist designs on the region.
In an article published by Al Mayadeen, it notes that:
“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah carried out multiple operations early on Tuesday (March 17), targeting Israeli occupation forces, military positions, and settlements inside Lebanese territory and northern occupied Palestine. The operations are being carried out as part of Operation Devoured Straw to defend Lebanon and its people, in retaliation for Israeli attacks that have targeted numerous Lebanese villages and cities, including the Southern Suburb of Beirut…. On Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced the launch of Khaybar 1 operations, signifying a new phase of escalation as part of the battle against the Israeli occupation. The launch was marked by simultaneous operations consisting of dozens of rockets targeting illegal settlements and key Israeli military sites. Israeli media reported non-stop sirens across the occupied north, as well as continuous rocket launches from South Lebanon.” (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/hezbollah-targets-iof-gatherings--downs-drones--strikes-merk)
Judging from these reports emanating from Occupied Palestine, Lebanon and Iran, the struggle for the control of the West Asia region is by no means complete. The Trump administration and its settler-colonial proxies in Tel Aviv are being met with determined political will on the part of the peoples.
Inside the U.S., growing opposition to this latest imperialist war will erode the capacity of the administration to influence public opinion. Even among the hardcore MAGA elements, cracks have emerged over the direction of the administration.
For those tens of millions who are opposing the Trump administration through mass demonstrations such as “No Kings Day”, the popular and labor resistance which is being exemplified in Minneapolis and other municipalities along with the electoral arena, serious discussions must take place on how to strengthen the movements against rising fascism and imperialist war. Only the workers, oppressed and youth can provide the necessary social elements to end the underlying causes of the contemporary crisis.
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