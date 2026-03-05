Statement by the Coalition for the Elimination of Imperialism in Africa Regarding the US-Israel War Against the Islamic Republic of Iran
Toward the African Revolution
Mar 04, 2026
The Coalition for the Elimination of Imperialism (CEIA) in Africa strongly condemns the barbaric joint aggression carried out by the United States & ‘Israel’ against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the morning of February 28, 2026. We also wish to extend our deepest condolences to the steadfast and courageous Iranian people for the martyrdom of their Supreme Leader, Imam Ali Khamenei.
The assassinations of Ayatollah Khamenei and other high ranking military officials is a desperate and fruitless attempt to deal a psychological blow to the Iranian people in the hope that it will translate into success on the battlefield. These killings will never affect the system or cohesion of the Islamic Republic of Iran because its structure is built to transform the martyrdom of its leaders into greater strength & determination.
The wide variety of targets including military installations, government buildings & civilian infrastructure from elementary schools to residential buildings demonstrates that the true goal of this war is not to free the Iranian people from an alleged ‘oppressive regime’ but to destroy Iranian society itself.
It is of vital importance that Pan-Africanist & anti-imperialist organisations globally do not neglect their duty to stand by the Iranian people as they defend their sovereignty & their very existence against Zionist-American aggression. The Islamic Republic of Iran has been a bulwark of anti-imperialism since the 1979 revolution and is the backbone of the Axis of Resistance. We know that this US-Israel war against Iran is a war on the multipolar world. The United States government seeks to reassert its hegemony across the world while ensuring that their attack dog, Israel, keeps West Asia in a permanent state of submission to US interest.
The Coalition For The Elimination of Imperialism (CEIA) stands in total solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran. All conscious Africans and all justice loving people of the world have no choice but to stand resolutely in support of the brave people of Iran who today are at war against all the imperialist countries of the world. Iran’s victory is a victory for all oppressed people across the world.
Long live the Islamic Republic of Iran!
Long live the people’s resistance!
Death to Israel!
No comments:
Post a Comment