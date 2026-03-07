US Insolence Won’t Go Unanswered; It Will Not Be Let Off the Hook: Security Chief
Saturday, 07 March 2026 10:21 PM
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council
Iran’s top security official has warned that the United States’ hostile actions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, stressing that Tehran will rely on the determination of its people to confront the American aggression.
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks on Saturday, a week after the US launched fresh acts of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic along with the Israeli regime.
“The United States must understand that crossing [Iran's] red lines and violating international law will not go unanswered,” Larijani said.
Underscoring the Islamic Republic’s stance, he said relying on national bravery, Iran "will not leave America’s aggression and insolence unanswered, and will not let them off the hook.”
'Trump upended 'America First' strategy in favor of Israel'
Larijani also criticized the rhetoric and conduct of US President Donald Trump, saying Washington’s approach reflected a broader strategic impasse.
“The hysterical behavior and undiplomatic language of Donald Trump reflect a strategic deadlock and his absolute subservience to Israeli policies, something that has effectively changed the slogan ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First.’”
He added that Trump “has found himself in a predicament resulting from being deceived by Israel. Instead of the slogan ‘America First,’ he sacrificed his country’s interests for Israel and now, through undiplomatic behavior, is only damaging his own credibility.”
Larijani said recent American strikes on facilities inside Iran demonstrated Washington’s frustration following the failure of broader political goals.
“Recent US attacks on empty governmental, educational, and medical facilities are a sign of desperation and ‘hysterical behavior’ stemming from failure in projects aimed at partition and subversion in Iran."
Despite pressure and the impact of bombings, he said Iran had avoided a broader crisis due to public resilience and state management.
“Despite economic pressure and the damage caused by bombings, the resilience of the people and the proper management of resources prevented a crisis in people’s livelihoods.”
US strategy vs. Iran a 'certain failure'
Therefore, the security chief argued, Washington had failed to achieve its strategic objectives against Iran.
“Trump’s strategic failure regarding Iran is certain. Their primary objective was the collapse of the governing system and the destruction of national unity, an objective that has failed.”
He said the outcome had instead reinforced cohesion within the country.
“Contrary to the enemy’s expectations, social cohesion and public cooperation with security institutions such as the Basij volunteer force have been preserved due to public awareness.”
'America's regional influence in flux'
According to the official, the consequences of Washington’s policies have also reshaped perceptions of the American influence in the region.
“Today, not only has America’s authority in the region collapsed, but neighboring countries have also come to realize that the United States is no longer capable of guaranteeing their security," he stated.
“These consequences are the logical outcome of the US president’s misguided decisions.”
National unity presented as Iran’s central strength
Larijani said the unity of the Iranian people has played a decisive role in thwarting external pressure.
“The civilizational maturity of the Iranian nation is the final blow to Trump’s imperial illusions.”
“What is unfolding in Iran’s streets today is a manifestation of the ‘national pride’ and ‘civilizational maturity’ of a nation that clearly understands the difference between internal grievances and betrayal of its homeland.”
'Trump's claim of influence in Iran's leadership process ridiculous'
The official also roundly dismissed any susceptibility on the part of the Islamic Republic to foreign influence concerning its leadership process.
“The enemy intended to shatter Iran by martyring the Imam of this country, but the epic presence of the people across all provinces neutralized their final weapon.”
He was referring to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in an unprovoked aggression that was followed by Iranians staging millions-strong mourning processions and rallies and their pledging support for the Islamic Republic.
“Trump’s ridiculous claim about intervening in the selection of Iran’s future leadership is an insult to a nation with a deep civilization, one that knew the art of statecraft centuries before the United States even existed,” Larijani noted.
'Iranians will never deal with an untrustworthy enemy'
“At the height of his foolishness, Trump imagined that by threatening to reveal imaginary messages he could create divisions within the nation. But he fails to understand that Iranians, even with differing views, will never trade their identity and independence with an untrustworthy enemy.”
The latter remarks referred to Trump's claim of "help is on the way" that the US president came up with before Washington launched its latest unlawful aggression towards the Islamic Republic.
The United States had pursued a strategy aimed at triggering a rapid collapse of Iran’s political structure, but had misjudged the country’s resilience, Larijani said.
“The enemy sought, through the martyrdom of the Leader and commanders, to cause the rapid collapse of the administrative and governing structure. Drawing on models such as Venezuela, they chose the strategy of a ‘severe but short war’ to break national morale and drag the country into chaos.”
However, the Iranian nation transformed this great tragedy not into passivity, but into resilience and solidarity, he stated.
The official, meanwhile, noted that economic disruption featuring the creation of organized shortages of staples was also part of the strategy, but government management prevented such a scenario from unfolding even under severe pressure.
“Despite maximum pressure and surging demand, the government’s determined management prevented this plan from materializing. Even at the height of the crisis, with an unprecedented daily consumption of 190 million liters of gasoline, there was no disruption in fuel distribution or the supply of goods.”
“Today the United States is trapped in the swamp of its own miscalculations and, contrary to its expectations, is facing a nation that has turned crisis into an opportunity for greater unity.”
Warning against regional provocations
Larijani also denounced the Israeli regime for attempting to inflame tensions between Iran and its neighbors.
“Through intrigue and conspiracy, Israel seeks to provoke conflict between Iran and countries in the region, including Azerbaijan.”
Tehran’s policy, however, remains focused on maintaining constructive relations with neighboring states “unless their territory is used against our national security,” he remarked.
