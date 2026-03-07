Xi Stresses Enhancing Political Loyalty in Military to Advance Defense Modernization
By Xinhua
Mar 07, 2026 07:35 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed fully leveraging the unique strengths of enhancing political loyalty in the military, and called for concerted efforts to advance the modernization of national defense and the armed forces in a steady and sustained manner.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.
Six lawmakers spoke at the meeting. After hearing their remarks, Xi delivered an important speech.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party Central Committee has led the armed forces to improve political rectification and advance political loyalty in the military with unprecedented resolve and intensity, achieving significant results, Xi said.
There must be no place in the military for those who are disloyal to the Party, nor any place for corrupt elements, Xi warned, adding that the fight against corruption must be unwaveringly advanced.
At the very start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), efforts must be made to establish rigorous rules for strict oversight, and closely monitor key areas such as fund flows, the exercise of power, and quality control, Xi said.
It is essential to fully strengthen the Party's leadership and Party building in the military, and make Party organizations at all levels even stronger, Xi said, stressing the need to translate the Party's leadership strength into development momentum.
It is important to consolidate the ideological foundation that ensures officers and soldiers follow the Party and its guidance, and ensure that modern weaponry and equipment are placed in the hands of politically committed personnel, Xi said.
Xi called for systematically training personnel for joint operations, new types of combat forces, high-level sci-tech innovation, and high-level strategic management.
He also highlighted the need to vigorously carry forward and promote the fine traditions of the Party and the military.
Zhang Shengmin, vice chairman of the CMC, participated in the meeting.
