Closed to All: IRGC Warns Ships Away from Hormuz, Cites Security Risks
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Jun 2026 18:13
Iran’s IRGC Navy says it has closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, citing ceasefire violations.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has affirmed that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all ships and naval vessels, in response to Israeli aggression.
Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a fresh wave of attacks across southern Lebanon and western Bekaa on Saturday morning, killing at least 37 people and extending a pattern of aggression that has persisted despite an alleged ceasefire in place since April 17, 2026.
In a statement, the IRGC Navy cited Israeli crimes in Lebanon and Washington’s violation of its ceasefire commitments as the catalysts for the closure of the strategic waterway.
Furthermore, it has warned vessels not to approach the Strait of Hormuz, "otherwise, their security will be at risk."
Iranian naval authorities issue alerts to vessels: State TV
Iranian television reported that Iran’s naval forces have formally closed the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic, citing “repeated violations” and a “continued lack of commitment to the agreement” by unspecified parties.
In a coordinated warning, Iranian naval authorities issued alerts via media broadcasts and wireless devices to all vessels sailing or anchored in the Gulf and the strategic waterway, which is a critical chokepoint for nearly one-third of the world’s seaborne oil exports.
The state television additionally reported that the Gulf is “now emptier than it was at noon.”
The decision to shut the strait, according to the Iranian TV, was not taken lightly but was compelled by persistent transgressions in the region, particularly by "Israel", which has yet to halt its aggression on Lebanon.
“The world must know that we have never abandoned our friends, and we have always been the support and protectors of those who stand by us,” Iranian TV stated.
Strait of Hormuz closed over Israeli aggression on Lebanon: Khatam HQ
The Strait of Hormuz is shut down in response to ongoing Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced, deeming Israeli actions a violation of Iran’s agreement with the US.
In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the Khatam HQ accused the United States of breaching its obligations under a memorandum of understanding related to ending the war, and also cited continued Israeli military actions in southern Lebanon, including ceasefire violations, killings, forced displacement of civilians, and failure to withdraw from Lebanese territory. It added that the measure reflects a response to the deterioration of compliance by the opposing parties and the persistence of hostilities on the ground.
"In light of the United States’ blatant violation of its commitments and breach of the provisions of Article One of the memorandum of understanding to end the war and in response to the ongoing and continuous violation of the ceasefire by the Israeli entity in southern Lebanon, the continued brutal killing and forcible displacement of the Lebanese people, and its failure to withdraw from southern Lebanon, it is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to maritime navigation," the statement read.
More steps to follow
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters concluded by emphasizing that the measure was presented as an initial response to the enemy’s breach of commitments, warning that any continued escalation would prompt additional actions aimed at compelling compliance with its stated obligations.
"It is noted that this first step is a response to the enemy’s breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, further steps will be planned and taken to force the enemy to comply with its obligations,” it asserted.
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