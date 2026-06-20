Top Iranian Officials Warn of Breaching MoU, Vow Harsh Response
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Al Mayadeen
19 Jun 2026 23:51
Iranian officials warn the US of a “smart and deterrent response” over failures to implement the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.
Senior Iranian political and military figures have issued stark warnings to the United States over its implementation of a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU), threatening a "smart and deterrent" response if Washington continues to fail in meeting its commitments.
Ebrahim Azizi, in a post on X, directly accused the United States of failing to implement the first article of the MoU, asserting that this failure demonstrates a lack of will on Washington’s part to earn the trust of the Iranian people.
“Let it be clear: we remain steadfast,” Azizi wrote, adding that if the current situation continues, “the price will be high, beginning with our smart and deterrent response.”
Article 1 of the MoU stipulates the end of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon
'Israel' main enemy of peace in MidEast: Tabatabaei
Separately, Mehdi Tabatabaei, the Iranian president’s aide for Public Relations, classified "Israel" as the "main enemy of security and peace in the Middle East."
In a post on X, Tabatabaei emphasized that "Iran remains committed to all its obligations until they are violated by others, but America must take great care to ensure that peace does not become a victim of the inherent malice of a third party."
He noted that the occupation will "strive to prevent the understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and America from leading to an agreement."
US, 'Israel' realized they lost control on 15th day of war on Iran
Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and a military advisor to the Leader, offered a more comprehensive assessment of the strategic landscape. He argued that a combination of factors has driven the US-Israeli alliance into a dead end during the current conflict.
Rezaei cited several reasons for the enemy’s stalemate:
Internal political turmoil within the United States;
Exhaustion and a lack of readiness among US military personnel;
The absence of a military solution for the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping lane;
Obstruction faced by the US administration within Congress;
A lack of support from Washington’s allies and mounting international pressure.
“The US-Israeli enemy realized from the fifteenth day of the third imposed war that control of the situation had slipped from their hands,” Rezaei stated, referencing Iran’s perspective on the ongoing conflict.
Rezaei additionally stressed that “war and defense are not over yet” and called on the Iranian people to remain engaged and vigilant, while emphasizing that Iran’s armed forces had delivered a “blow to the most advanced and modern US technologies."
He asserted that Iran’s international standing had been elevated as a result of the conflict.
Addressing the ongoing negotiations, Rezaei laid out clear conditions for any final agreement. He insisted that any text being prepared must “secure the rights of the Iranian people and the resistance front,” adding that the draft must be “precise from both technical and legal perspectives” and fully aligned with Iran’s demands.
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