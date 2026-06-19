African Union Condemns Terrorists Attack On Niamey Airport In Niger Republic
June 18, 2026
“The Chairperson extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the authorities and people of Niger, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” the statement said.
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has condemned the terrorist attack carried out against the International Airport of Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, on Thursday.
In a statement issued on June 18, 2026, Youssouf described the attack as a threat to regional peace and security, expressing condolences to the families of those killed and solidarity with the people and government of Niger.
“The Chairperson extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the authorities and people of Niger, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” the statement said.
The African Union chief also praised the swift response of Nigerien Defence and Security Forces, noting that their intervention helped repel the attackers and secure the airport facilities.
“He commends the swift response of the Nigerien Defence and Security Forces, whose actions helped repel the attack and secure the airport facilities,” the statement added.
Youssouf reaffirmed the African Union’s support for Niger as the country continues to battle terrorism and violent extremism, which have plagued several nations across the Sahel region in recent years.
According to the statement, the continental body remains committed to supporting efforts aimed at preserving peace, security and stability across Africa.
“The Chairperson reaffirms the solidarity of the African Union with the Republic of Niger in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, and reiterates the African Union’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at preserving peace, security and stability across the continent,” the statement said.
The attack on Niamey’s international airport comes amid growing security concerns in the Sahel, where armed extremist groups have continued to launch attacks on military, civilian and strategic targets despite ongoing counterterrorism operations by governments in the region.
No comments:
Post a Comment