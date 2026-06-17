Netanyahu-Trump Relations Reach Breaking Point: Israeli Media
Wednesday, 17 June 2026 9:39 AM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel (L) and US President Donald J. Trump at the White House in 2020. (Photo by New York Times)
Relations between Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump have entered a critical phase and may soon escalate into open political confrontation after the announcement of the Iran-US MoU to end the war, according to Israeli media.
A report by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth cited growing frustration on Trump’s part regarding Netanyahu’s performance and approach, stemming from disagreements over war management and regional affairs.
The US administration has reportedly concluded that assessments provided by Israel regarding the course of the war have not aligned with realities on the ground.
According to the report, the tension between Trump and Netanyahu intensified following certain Israeli assaults on Lebanon.
The US president has come to believe that Netanyahu shows little inclination toward reaching a political compromise or bringing an end to the confrontations.
The US reportedly rejected an official Israeli request to review the MoU, leaving Israeli officials unaware of the agreement's full details.
Channel 12 correspondent Yaron Avraham reported that the request was formally submitted and denied. Netanyahu himself acknowledged during a Monday press conference that he was "not sure about the details" of the MoU.
White House rejects Israeli request to 'review' Iran-US MoU: Reports
The US has rejected an "official Israeli request to review" the newly announced MoU between Washington and Tehran, according to reports.
Israel has reportedly informed the US that it does not consider itself bound by the agreement with Iran.
“The agreement with Iran was made by Trump, and this is his decision; we have our own interests,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Monday, vowing that Israeli troops would not withdraw from Lebanon and that the fight against Iran is “not over.”
Since the MoU was announced two days ago, the Israeli regime has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times, continuing its “crimes and massacres” against the Lebanese people, according to Iranian military sources.
At least four Israeli drone strikes targeted the southern Lebanese town of Mayfadoun on Tuesday afternoon, following heavy artillery bombardments in other areas.
Trump has publicly criticized Netanyahu's judgment, particularly regarding Israeli strikes on Lebanon. Speaking at the G7 summit, Trump stated: "Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel". He warned that "Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon".
According to Axios, Trump expressed fury over an Israeli strike on Beirut conducted shortly before the US-Iran deal was to be signed, reportedly telling advisers: "Why did Bibi have to do a fcking attack? I was so pssed off. He has no f*cking judgement."
The US president has also suggested Syria under former Daesh and al-Qaeda deputy Abu Muhammad al-Jolani could handle Lebanon "if Israel can't do the job without killing everyone else".
Israeli analysts have characterized the situation as a strategic failure for Netanyahu. Haaretz columnist Yossi Verter described Netanyahu as standing at the "height of what any objective expert would define as a colossal strategic failure" for Israel.
Maariv columnist Ben Caspit wrote that Trump "threw him under the bus". Walla news commentator Barak Seri called it Netanyahu's "greatest humiliation".
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