Memorandum of Understanding Between Iran and United States Already Violated by Tel Aviv in South Lebanon
Reports indicate that more than 80 times the occupation forces have attacked the people of Lebanon while the killing of Palestinians continue
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Wednesday June 17, 2026
Political Review
On June 15, an agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States was announced.
Nonetheless, the leadership within the State of Israel stated openly that it was not bound by this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which had been negotiated indirectly between Washington and Tehran.
Pakistan and Oman facilitated the terms of the MoU after both Washington and Tel Aviv launched unprovoked targeted assassinations and bombings against Iran on February 28. During the war which lasted more than 100 days, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened and carried out numerous war crimes against the people of Iran.
On April 7, Trump declared the Pentagon would destroy the nearly 3,000-year-old civilization of the people of Iran. He went on to say that the civilization which emanated from ancient Persia would be eviscerated, never to return. Just hours after making these statements, the White House said it would halt hostilities against Tehran.
Such a proclamation evoked the potential of nuclear strikes along with the bombing of bridges, hospitals and other infrastructure. The U.S. and Israel had already destroyed research centers, universities, government buildings as well as a synagogue located in the center of the capital of Iran.
All the while Iran along with the Hezbollah resistance movement based in Lebanon refused to back down in the face of imperialist and zionist aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) rapidly moved to take control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz prompting sharp rises in fuel and other commodity prices throughout the world. Hezbollah and the IRGC launched thousands of drones and ballistic missiles into the Occupied Territories. In addition, the Pentagon bases throughout West Asia located in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan were struck by Iranian weapons doing massive damage.
Concurrently, the closest North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies of Washington refused to be dragged into the bombing campaign against Iran. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made his position clear in early March that the Labor Party government would not join the aggression against Iran.
The war has proven to be extremely unpopular in the U.S. even among the Republican MAGA adherents. The high price of gasoline is an important factor in the unfavorable ratings among the electorate related to the performance of the Trump administration. Unemployment is rising as small and medium-sized businesses have been negatively impacted. Large corporations within the manufacturing and tech industries have been eliminating jobs in the hundreds of thousands.
The recent utterances of the U.S. administration are designed, at least in part, to lower prices and drive up the stock markets internationally. Yet, it will take more than dubious statements to stabilize the world capitalist system.
Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Yemen resistance forces of the Ansar Allah have proven their capacity to destabilize the regional order in West Asia. The actions of the resistance forces have illustrated the geostrategic limitations of the imperialists and their zionists surrogates. Despite the aircraft carriers and warships deployed to the Persian Gulf, they failed in their attempts to intimidate the revolutionary forces throughout the region.
The “Good Cop, Bad Cop” Games of Washington and Tel Aviv
In a report published by Al Mayadeen on the recent MoU, it said that:
“Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters warned Tuesday that the Israeli army should expect a ‘harsh response’ from Iran's mighty armed forces if it does not halt its aggression in South Lebanon. ‘If the Zionist entity's army does not cease its aggression in south Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from Iran's mighty armed forces,’ the statement read. The headquarters said the IOF had violated the ceasefire in south Lebanon 84 times over the past two days, despite US President Donald Trump's announcement of an end to the war, [Israel] continues to ‘commit crimes and massacres against the oppressed Lebanese people.’" (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran-vows-harsh-response-if--israel--does-not-halt-lebanon-a)
Iranian government officials stressed again that the situation in Lebanon is covered in the MoU and that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) must halt its aggression. Although Trump has attempted to make it appear as if he is opposed to what the Israelis are doing in Lebanon, there has been no halt to weapons supplies to Tel Aviv.
Trump did say that Israel would not exist without U.S. imperialism, nonetheless, the White House and Congress have failed to reign in its junior partners in occupied Palestine. If the U.S. would halt all military and material assistance to Tel Aviv these comments would make more sense. However, as long as the weapons and bombs continue to flow into the Israeli state, these purported disagreements between Tel Aviv and Washington are nothing more than political theater aimed at saving face in light of the failures of the Pentagon to secure the overthrow of the Iranian government.
The taxpayer dollars of working people in the U.S. are propping up the zionist state. Washington provides intelligence to the occupation forces while they intensify the displacement and genocide against the Palestinians.
Thousands of Palestinians remain detained in Israeli prisons subjected to dehumanizing torture while more than 73,000 people in Gaza have been slaughtered since October 2023. The supply of missiles for the so-called “iron dome” over the occupied territories has failed to fully intercept incoming ordnance from Iran, Lebanon and Yemen. Consequently, the billions spent on purportedly securing the continuation of the apartheid state occupying Palestine have proven ineffective.
In the West Bank, Palestinians are still being driven from their homes and farms. Violent settler-colonialists act with impunity as they illegally evict Arabs and turned over their homes and remaining land to zionists from as far away as the U.S.
In the same above-mentioned article from Al Mayadeen, it reports on the ongoing situation in Lebanon and the commitment of Tehran to defend its allies in the region, noting:
“The warning comes after Israeli occupation forces killed four people and wounded several others in a series of attacks on the town of Mayfadoun in south Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, including a deliberate second strike on residents who had gathered at the scene of an earlier attack. According to Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon, IOF first bombed a car in Mayfadoun before attacking the same area again after residents had gathered. A second car in the town was then bombed, followed by a third car in the nearby town of Shoukin, bringing the total to three vehicles struck and one gathering of civilians hit.”
There cannot be any sustainable peace in West Asia as long as the occupation of Palestine and Lebanon continue. The MoU is theoretically a two-stage process of first securing a viable ceasefire and later the convening of talks on broader strategic issues such as the lifting of sanctions against Iran and the IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon.
The principal foreign policy objective of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the liberation of Palestine from settler-colonial occupation. This is why both Tel Aviv and Washington are attempting to overthrow the government in Tehran.
The Existence of Imperialism Cannot Continue Without Unprovoked Wars of Aggression
Even though Trump claimed during his two presidential campaigns that he was opposed to “never ending wars” in West Asia and other geo-political regions, the reality of his administration is quite the opposite. Since taking office for the second time in January 2025, the overall security situation in the world has severely worsened.
In Venezuela, the administration invaded the country and kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cicilia Flores who both remain in detention in New York. The Republic of Cuba has seen an intensified blockade resulting in food deficits, vast power outages and threats of a military invasion. The former President Raul Castro has been indicted by a Florida court for defending the socialist state from a destabilization attempt over thirty years ago.
Efforts aimed at the destabilization of South Africa is reflected in the false accusations of genocide against the white population during 2025 and the current attempts through violence by mobs against Africans from other states on the continent. International sports are utilized as mechanisms to foster racism and white supremacy by denying visas to World Cup soccer players and a Somalian referee.
Antiwar and social justice organizations in the U.S. must view all of these actions by imperialism and zionism as coordinated attempts to strengthen these oppressive and exploitative systems of dominance. The people within the industrialized capitalist states must join forces with the progressive and revolutionary elements in the Global South to guarantee genuine peace and stability throughout the world.
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