Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo Hits Health Workers, Infects 75, Kills 17: WHO
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
19 Jun 2026 21:29
Health workers are considered especially vulnerable during Ebola outbreaks due to their close contact with infected patients and exposure to bodily fluids.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that 75 health workers have contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the start of the current outbreak, with 17 fatalities recorded among them.
Speaking via video link from eastern Congo during a press briefing, WHO emergency director Marie Roseline Belizaire described the situation as deeply distressing and emphasized the risks faced by frontline medical personnel responding to the outbreak, according to Reuters.
“When they are explaining to you how they live it, how they were infected, it can break your heart,” Belizaire said, referring to accounts shared by infected health workers.
Health workers are considered especially vulnerable during Ebola outbreaks due to their close contact with infected patients and exposure to bodily fluids.
What is Ebola?
Ebola is a severe and often deadly viral disease transmitted between animals and humans. It was first identified in 1976 in what are now Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Although the virus has been known for decades, its largest outbreak occurred in West Africa in March 2014.
The disease is considered highly dangerous, with symptoms that typically include sudden fever, extreme weakness, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat, and loss of appetite.
Ongoing outbreak in Congo
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has faced repeated Ebola outbreaks over the past decade, making it one of the countries most frequently affected by the virus.
According to the latest government data, the total number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country has reached 896, including 232 deaths.
Health authorities and the WHO continue efforts to trace contacts, strengthen treatment capacity, and protect frontline healthcare workers.
Officials say rapid detection, vaccination campaigns, and public awareness measures are key to containing the outbreak and preventing further loss of life.
No comments:
Post a Comment