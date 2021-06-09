A Matter of Paramount Importance for the Party and the State
June 6 is the Founding Day of the Korean Children’s Union (KCU).
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, who gives top priority to the work related to the rising generations over all other affairs of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the state, ensured that the country made it a tradition to splendidly celebrate the founding day of the KCU every year and personally attended its Congresses.
He delivered congratulatory speeches in honour of the KCU members in the Congresses.
He delivered a congratulatory speech, titled, “Become Pillars Supporting a Prosperous Future Korea”, at the joint national meeting of the KCU organizations held in celebration of the 66th anniversary of its founding on June 6, Juche 101 (2012). In his speech, he affectionately called them “Dear KCU members across the country” and said that June 6 is a special holiday not only for the KCU, but also for our Party and all our people.
To our Party and country, dear KCU members are treasures more valuable than billions of tons of gold and represent our hope and our future, he said, adding that the future of Korea is theirs, and in their faces we see the future of the country.
In his speech “Let KCU Members Become True Sons and Daughters, Young Revolutionaries, of the Socialist Country” delivered at the Eighth Congress of the KCU on June 6, 2017, he said: Our Party, which foresees the bright future of the Juche revolution in their beautiful traits and courageous and cheerful appearance, will spare nothing for them and defend their happy laughter and bright future.
He bestowed loving care and favours on the participants in the Congresses.
When he attended the Seventh Congress of the KCU on June 6, 2013, he listened carefully to the speeches of delegates and gave them a big hand.
He also enjoyed the concert and performance given in celebration of the 66th and 70th founding anniversaries of the KCU, together with the participants in the Congresses.
When he met the KCU delegates, he kindly asked them about their addresses, family situation and hope, wishing them a happy future.
Whenever the KCU Congresses and celebrations were held, he had photo sessions with the participants.
During a photo session with over 20 000 participants in the joint national meeting of the KCU organizations in celebration of the 66th anniversary of its founding, he changed his seat 20 times in the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun Plaza.
