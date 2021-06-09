DPRK Work for Children
The Workers’ Party of Korea regards it as the most important of the state affairs to work for the good of children. Children’s camps built in different picturesque places of the country are associated with its ennobling view on the rising generation.
The Songdowon International Children’s Camp in Songdowon, the scenic attraction on the East Sea of Korea, is a base for extracurricular education which is provided with all conditions for schoolchildren to acquire ample knowledge, noble moral character and sturdy physique.
During his visit to the camp in May Juche 102 (2013), the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un unfolded a plan for renovating it in a superb way and specified the tasks and ways to this end. After dispatching construction forces and competent architects, he inspected the construction site again. Saying that there was nothing to spare for children who are the country’s priceless treasures, he solved all the problems arising in the project on a preferential basis.
He visited again the camp nearing completion.
On May 2, Juche 103 (2014), he attended the inauguration ceremony of the renovated camp. He, together with schoolchildren, watched the final match of the national children’s football tournament, a celebration performance given by the Moranbong Band and a dazzling firework display which rounded off the sporting and cultural event of the day.
In July that year, he looked round several places of the camp, including an outdoor wading pool, a newly-built mirror house, aquarium, bathing beach and the Songdowon Railway Station under construction to be used exclusively for the camp.
Expressing his great satisfaction at the fact that the camp would resound with merry laughter of children, he said that their cheerful laughter instils in the Korean people conviction and optimism in sure victory.
