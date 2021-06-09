Congratulatory Message Sent to Raul Castro Ruz
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory message to Raul Castro Ruz on June 3.
In the message he extended his sincere congratulations and warm comradely greetings to the respected Comrade Raul Castro Ruz on his birthday.
Raul Castro Ruz has made a distinguished contribution to achieving the freedom and liberation of the Cuban people by waging the hard-fought armed struggle in his early years together with Fidel Castro Ruz, the eternal leader of the Cuban revolution, and victoriously led the Communist Party of Cuba and the Cuban people for firmly defending and adding lustre to the sovereignty and dignity of the country and the gains of the revolution, braving all kinds of hardships and difficulties of history for the past decades, the message added.
Kim Jong Un said he was very glad that the sacred revolutionary cause of Cuba pioneered and led by Fidel Castro Ruz and Raul Castro Ruz all their lives has been steadily carried forward and is dynamically advancing.
The Korean Party and people always remember and highly appreciate the great contributions made by Raul Castro Ruz to strengthening the genuine comradely unity and the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and the two countries in the struggle for accomplishing the cause of anti-imperialist independence and socialism, the message noted.
It sincerely wished Raul Castro Ruz, the veteran leader of the Cuban revolution and a close friend and revolutionary comrade-in-arms of the Korean people, good health and happiness.
KCNA
2021-06-04
No comments:
Post a Comment