1st Meeting of Political Bureau of 8th WPK Central Committee Held
The 1st meeting of the Political Bureau of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea took place at the office building of the Party Central Committee on June 4.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the WPK and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, presided over the meeting.
The meeting was attended by members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee.
The meeting made an interim summing-up of the execution of the key policies of the Party and the state for 2021 advanced at the 2nd Plenary Meeting of the 8th WPK Central Committee, and discussed as a major agenda item the issue of convening a plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee to take additional state measures for solving pending problems urgent for the economic work and people's living.
Positively appreciating that a lot of planned works are being sped up on a long-term basis, thanks to the ideological enthusiasm and fighting spirit of self-reliance of the entire Party and all the people which were remarkably raised by the 8th Party Congress, though the smooth development of the state affairs is facing many challenges and is being restricted due to the prevailing unfavourable subjective and objective conditions and environment, the respected General Secretary briefed on and analyzed the execution of major policy tasks in different fields for the first half of the year.
He stressed that at the present point it is necessary to convene a plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee and make a correct summing-up of the overall state affairs for the first half of the year to take additional measures for setting right the deflective matters in time.
Saying that the Party and the government should make every possible effort, bearing in mind the ever more important mission and responsibility than before under the current situation prevailing at home and abroad, he emphasized that in this situation it is necessary to propel a staunch campaign for the stability and improvement of the economy and people's living by considerably enhancing the leading role of the Party.
The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee adopted a decision on convening the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Party Central Committee in early June.
It also studied and discussed in depth the issue for the structural reorganization of departments of the Party Central Committee and other items to be presented to the plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee, and approved them.
KCNA
2021-06-05
