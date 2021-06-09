Consultative Meeting of Senior Officials of WPK Central Committee and Provincial Party Committees
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, convened a consultative meeting of senior officials of the Party Central Committee and provincial Party committees at the office building of the Party Central Committee on June 7.
The meeting was attended by Jo Yong Won and Kim Tok Hun, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee, and secretaries and department directors of the Party Central Committee and chief secretaries of the provincial Party committees.
The consultative meeting, on the threshold of the plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee, had an intensive check on the detailed situation of every field in regard to the implementation of main policies for the latter half of this year, and discussed the practical issues to cope with the situation.
The respected General Secretary learnt about and examined the pending issues arising in guaranteeing the state economic work and the people's living and assigned important tasks for it.
Pointing out the direction of work and study to be taken by every department of the Party Central Committee, government organs and every provincial Party committee under the present situation, he unfolded a plan to bring about a tangible change in stabilizing the state economic work and the people's living with the plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee as an occasion.
Repeatedly underscoring the need for senior officials of the Party Central Committee, government and every provincial Party committee to be fully aware of their mission and duty and make devoted efforts to fulfil their honourable duties of taking responsibility for the destiny of the country and the people, he gave important instructions on some measures to be taken for developing the economy of the country and improving the standards of people's material and cultural life.
KCNA
2021-06-08
