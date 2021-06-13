Hamas: Repeated Elections Prove Zionist Regime’s Profound Political Crisis
Sunday, 13 June 2021 3:03 PM
Press TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on his mobile phone during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on June 2, 2021. (via AFP)
A spokesman for the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says the repetition of Israel’s electoral process shows the depth of the regime’s political crisis in addition to its military and security crises in the face of the Palestinian cause.
“The repetition of the Israeli electoral process and its ramifications within the Zionist entity show the depth of the political crisis experienced by this entity in parallel with its ongoing military and security crises, as a result of the strength and impact of the Palestinian resistance’s action and the resilience and steadfastness of our people,” Fawzi Barhoum said in a press statement on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Shehab news agency.
Barhoum said the shape of the Israeli cabinet would not change the “nature of our interactions with it as an occupying and usurping entity,” underlining the need to resist the Tel Aviv regime by all means, the foremost of which being armed resistance.
“We are continuing to [insist] that the Palestinians’ blood and sanctities are a red line, and that the behavior of this entity on the ground will determine how it should be treated and dealt with.”
Attempts to ease a political stalemate that has produced four elections since 2019 in the occupied territories are expected to put an end to the premiership of the Israeli regime’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
On Sunday afternoon, the Israeli parliament opened a session to hold a vote of confidence to replace Netanyahu with his former minister of military affairs, Naftali Bennett, who has already vowed to oppose a Palestinian state and promised to annex more Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.
If confirmed, Bennett would lead a radically wide-ranging coalition – from the far-left to the far-right – that is united only by its animus toward Netanyahu.
Last month, a military confrontation broke out between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups in the blockaded Gaza Strip. The trigger was the regime’s continued acts of violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank, including attempts to displace the Palestinian residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem al-Quds.
