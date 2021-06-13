More Palestinian Families Hit by Israeli Gaza Airstrikes
Sunday, 13 June 2021 6:18 PM
Ruba Shabit Press TV, Gaza
The latest Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip has already come to an end but its tragic humanitarian aspects continue to unfold further day by day.
Most Gazans are in need of mental health support following the latest 11 day escalation that killed families in their homes in Gaza. The northern parts of the Gaza Strip, along with Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, was one of the areas that witnessed bombardment coupled with heavy artillery shelling.
Hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in 11 days of the conflict that began on May 10. Israel’s airstrikes also brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory
Palestinians say the aggression has not undermined their will to stand against the occupation regime. They say, despite their suffering, they will remain steadfast and fight for their rights.
