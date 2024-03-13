13th African Games Underway in Ghana
By Xinhua
March 8, 2024
The 13th African Games opened in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on Friday night, bringing together tens of thousands of athletes, officials, and sports fans across the continent to celebrate the prestigious event.
In his opening remarks, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the Games presented an opportunity for Africa to use sports to unite the continent.
“The African Games is a celebration of unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across the African continent. As we gather here today, we embark on a journey of challenge and competition where nations come together to showcase the remarkable talents and spirit in us as Africans,” the president said.
“We cherish diversity and recognize the strength it brings to our collective identity. Let us cherish the unique contributions of each nation represented here today. As we embrace our differences, we will surely come together as one African family,” Akufo-Addo added.
The 13th African Games under the theme of “Experience the African Dream” will be marked by the participation of over 4,000 athletes competing in 29 sports disciplines, eight qualifying to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
The African Games bring together athletes from across the continent every four years. According to the African Union, the event is intended to showcase athletic talent, celebrate African cultural values and heritage, and promote solidarity, and integration.
