MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Felix Molua has left for Russia on a friendly visit, the Russian embassy to the CAR said.
"On March 8, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov saw off CAR Prime Minister Felix Molua at the international airport of Bangui. He is traveling to Russia on a friendly visit," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.
In February, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera visited Moscow. He attended a Moscow forum against neocolonialism.
