Cholera Vaccine Shortage Cripples Africa's Defense
The International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision has issued a call for immediate action to address an unprecedented surge in cholera cases worldwide. Since 2021, the situation has seen reported cases more than double from the previous year, with preliminary data for 2023 indicating further increases. The rise in cholera is attributed to persistent gaps in access to safe water and sanitation, exacerbated by climate-related factors, economic insecurity, conflict, and population displacement. Severely impacted countries include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
However, the global stockpile of vaccines faces severe shortages, requiring a shift to a one-dose regimen to cope with demand. The group said that manufacturers must be "fast-tracked" to increase production capacity, ensuring affordable access to vaccines.
