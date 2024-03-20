Fresh Clashes Erupt in North Darfur as Sudanese Army Renews Airstrikes
Sudanese air force bombed RSF position in northeastern El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur on March 15, 2024
March 20, 2024 (EL-FASHER) – Sudanese military aircraft launched airstrikes late Tuesday night in North Darfur, targeting El Fasher, Kabkabiya, and Badia al-Zarq, near the borders with Chad and Libya.
This marks the second round of aerial attacks within a week on suspected Rapid Support Forces (RSF) positions in El Fasher. Tensions in the city remain high following repeated attempts by the RSF to seize control.
Eyewitnesses reported a lone warplane circling El Fasher and Kabkabiya before dropping a barrage of explosive barrels. Loud explosions and heavy gunfire echoed from the city’s northeastern outskirts.
Strikes within El Fasher targeted the Al-Jabal, Al-Usra, and Al-Jama’a neighbourhoods near factories known as RSF strongholds. They also targeted Kabkabiya and Badia al-Zarq localities.
In response, the RSF unleashed intense anti-aircraft fire.
Badia al-Zarq, a remote tri-border region with Libya and Chad, has seen significant RSF development in recent years, including a major base. Due to the RSF presence, this area has endured repeated aerial bombardment since the conflict’s outbreak in mid-April.
A senior, anonymous military source within the Sixth Infantry Division leadership claimed the airstrikes targeted “enemy positions” in El Fasher, including artillery launching pads within neighbourhoods, displaced persons camps, and main markets.
The source accused “rebel forces” of deliberately shelling displaced persons’ camps, citing Monday’s incident where shelling by the RSF allegedly caused casualties.
Residents of Abu Shouk camp, housing numerous war victims, have consistently reported RSF attacks resulting in deaths and injuries among the displaced.
Meanwhile, the RSF announced preparations to deploy reinforcements towards Omdurman, where they reportedly face setbacks after losing control of several neighbourhoods to the Sudanese army.
