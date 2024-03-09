From Bosnia to Canada, Mass Rallies in Support of Palestine
By Al Mayadeen English
Protests and demonstrations have continued on a global scale in support of Gaza and condemnation of the ongoing genocide in Palestine.
Nearly 450,000 demonstrators gathered in London demanding an end to the United Kingdom's complicity in the Israeli aggression on Gaza and called for the cessation of the country's military, political, and financial support to "Israel."
Numerous cities across the globe saw mass demonstrations denouncing the Israeli genocide which has caused a death toll of over 30,000 Palestinians.
The largest demonstrations were in London where over 450,000 people came out to the American embassy raising Palestinian flags and banners demanding a ceasefire and an end to the aggression in the fifth pro-Palestine rally in London so far this year.
In turn, the city of Manchester witnessed a massive demonstration in support of Gaza and demanded an end to the five-month-long aggression.
In the French capital of Paris, tens of thousands of people demonstrated, carrying banners reading “Help Gaza,” “Stop genocide,” “Israel is apartheid, boycott,” and “Free Palestine.”
The demonstration came at the invitation of the “Palestine Emergency” coalition and the support of Jean-Luc Mélenchon's party La France Insoumise. Melechon participated in the demonstration as well as MP of the European Parliament Manon Aubry and the French-Palestinian activist Rima Hassan.
Sweden also saw massive demonstrations in support of Gaza in several cities, including Borås, Kristianstad, and Göteborg.
In Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, thousands demonstrated against the continuing IOF massacres in the Gaza Strip.
Similar demonstrations were organized in numerous cities in Germany and Denmark as well as Italy and New Zealand.
The South Korean capital Seoul, Sarajevo the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Tunis the capital of Tunisia also saw protests in support of Palestine and in demand of entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
In North America, Canada's capital Ottawa protested as well denouncing the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation.
Demonstrators raised anti-Israeli banners and chanted for the freedom of Palestine and an end to the aggression on the strip.
Protesters in the rallies also called for an end to the double standards regarding "Israel" and pressed for the need to prosecute the occupation for its massacres against the Palestinian people, particularly children.
