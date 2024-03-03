Gaza Resistance Engages IOF Soldiers and Vehicles, Targets Settlements
By Al Mayadeen English
On the 149th day of the war, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continues to ambush Israeli occupation forces and fire rockets at Israeli military sites and settlements.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza reported Sunday that Palestinian Resistance fighters are engaged in fierce confrontations on the battlefronts with the raiding Israeli occupation forces, especially in the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip amid intense Israeli shelling.
Our correspondent confirmed that the Resistance is maintaining its combat positions in Khan Younis and the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
As part of its continuous response to the Israeli aggression within the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, captured two Israeli Skylark drones in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City and released footage documenting the operation.
On its part, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, announced that its Resistance fighters carried out several operations in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood.
Al-Quds Brigades said its fighters shelled an Israeli military gathering with mortar shells, engaged in confrontations with invading Israeli forces using machine guns, and hit a building where an Israeli force was holed up with a 107-model guided missile, causing casualties among the force.
The Brigades' fighters also bombarded a gathering of Israeli occupation forces northwest of the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza with mortar shells and hit the positions of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the "Netzarim" advancement axis south of Gaza City.
The Brigades claimed responsibility for engaging two Israeli military vehicles with RPG shells and detonating a booby-trapped building where an Israeli force was entrenched in the town of Aabasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, resulting in casualties among the force.
Al-Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian al-Mujahideen Movement, bombed Israeli forces' gatherings south of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood with heavy-caliber mortar shells.
The Resistance fighters also bombed the supply route of the Israeli occupation military south of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood with 107-model missiles, confirming direct hits.
Meanwhile, al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades hit concentrations of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in the "Netzarim" advancement axis south of Gaza City with mortar shells.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced that its fighters sniped an Israeli soldier in the battle axis south of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, and ambushed an Israeli infantry force using machine guns and anti-personnel weapons, inflicting casualties among the force.
Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), announced that its fighters continue to resist the incursions of the Israeli occupation forces in all battlefronts, and are inflicting losses among the raiding forces and capturing their military equipment.
Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades said its fighters bombed the mobilization of enemy forces south of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood with heavy-caliber mortar shells in response to the enemy's crimes against civilians.
Israeli settlements and military positions under Resistance fire
In a related context, the National Resistance Brigades - Martyr Omar al-Qassem Forces, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), launched heavy-caliber mortar shells at the Israeli "Kisufim" military site east of the central area of Gaza.
Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, released footage of its fighters shelling the Israeli sites of "Kisufim" and "Re'im" with salvos of rockets.
In a joint operation, al-Mujahideen Brigades and Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades announced shelling the Israeli "Be'eri" settlement and the Israeli occupation military's command headquarters in the "Re'im" settlement with rocket barrages.
As of Sunday, the Israeli occupation military has officially acknowledged that 587 of its troops have been killed since October 7, including 247 during the ground battles with the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip.
