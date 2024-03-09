Hezbollah Pounds Israeli Sites and Soldiers Along Border
By Al Mayadeen English
8 Mar 2024 23:02
On the 154th day of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah continues to support the Gaza Strip and its Resistance with top-tier operations.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah conducted multiple operations in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance in the Gaza Strip, targeting Israeli military sites and troops across the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Friday.
At 1:55 pm, the Resistance targeted several groupings of Israeli occupation soldiers at al-Raheb military site in the western district of operations, using artillery weapons.
Later in the afternoon, the Resistance launched near-simultaneous operations on the Israeli-occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills targeting a grouping of Israeli soldiers and vehicles at al-Summaqah military site with missiles and artillery and the Roueissat al-Alam with missiles, at 3:20 pm and 3:30 pm respectively.
An hour later, the Resistance targeted a grouping of Israeli occupation troops, positioned in the vicinity of the Jal al-Aallam military site near the occupied Palestinian coast, with a Falaq-1 rocket.
In the evening, Hezbollah fighters responded to Israeli attacks on civilians in South Lebanon, firing multiple rockets at Israeli artillery units in "Dishon" at 6:18 pm.
The Islamic Resistance also mourned three of its fighters as martyrs on the path to al-Quds: martyr Hadi Mahmoud Hijazi, "Haidar", martyr Fadel Abbas Kaawar, "Jawad", and martyr Ali Amin Marji, "Falah". All of the martyrs mourned on Friday morning were born in the southern Lebanese town of Blida.
The situation on the Lebanese-Palestinian border remains tense and ambiguous, as Israeli authorities continue to threaten with escalation, while the Resistance promises unwavering support to Gaza until the Israeli-launched war ends.
Recently, multiple reports on a presumed deadline for a political agreement that would see a cessation of operation from Lebanon began to emerge from Israeli media outlets. However, the military affairs analyst for Israeli Channel 13, Or Heller, said that the deadline has been "completely refuted" by Israeli authorities.
Heller explained that dates such as the alleged March 15 deadline "do not exist," adding that there are no final deadlines, as had been previously reported.
However, the analyst said that Israelis "are [experiencing] complete ambiguity about" what will happen on the northern front. He also said that the greatest achievement that has come out from confrontations on the front with Lebanon goes to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was able to push out "around a hundred thousand Israelis from their" colonial outposts.
