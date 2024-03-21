Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites, Casualties Reported
By Al Mayadeen English
In solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their resistance, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon persists in targeting occupation sites and settlements in northern occupied Palestine.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, persists in its efforts to confront the Israeli occupation, standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Resistance. This stance also serves as a response to the occupation's aggression towards southern villages in Lebanon and civilian residences.
In its most recent operation, the Islamic Resistance used artillery shells to target an Israeli force that was entering the "Zarait" barracks. Furthermore, the Resistance targeted two buildings used by occupation soldiers within the "Ramot Naftali" settlement using missile weapons, achieving direct hits.
In a statement, the Resistance stated that it targeted a building used by Israeli soldiers in the “Zarait” settlement with appropriate weapons, confirming a direct hit.
The resistance fighters declared that they targeted the "Shlomi" settlement with missile weapons. Additionally, the Resistance targeted a building used by occupation soldiers in the "Tatua" settlement using appropriate weapons, confirming a direct hit.
The Resistance targeted two buildings where occupation soldiers were stationed in the “Avivim” settlement and a building used by occupation soldiers in the al-Malikiyah settlement.
Another target of the Resistance was a military intelligence force stationed in the "Metula" settlement. The operation resulted in a direct hit, causing casualties among its members, with some reported dead or wounded.
In turn, Israeli media confirmed that sirens sounded in several areas of northern occupied Palestine.
According to reports, approximately 40% of the displaced settlers from the north stated that they don't plan on returning to their homes, as cited by the head of the local authority in the "Kiryat Shmona" settlement.
On a similar note, Israeli media reported the cancellation of the "Tel Hai" ceremony in the north for the first time in 90 years due to concerns over Hezbollah's potential attacks.
