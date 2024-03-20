'Israel' Storms Al-Shifa Hospital, Murders Officer Working with UNRWA
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Mar 2024 17:36
Fayeq Al-Mabhouh was assassinated by 'Israel' for coordinating with UNRWAQ on getting relief aid entries into Gaza.
The Gaza Government Media Office revealed that the Israeli occupation assassinated Brigadier General Fayeq Al-Mabhouh, who had been working with several local clans and UNRWA to coordinate aid entries into the besieged Gaza Strip.
"We reject and condemn the occupation's crime of assassinating Al-Mabhouh, which violates the charters of international law," the Media Office's statement read.
According to the office, Al-Mabhouh was working purely within the civilian humanitarian frame, and he should have been protected instead of targeted as per international law.
"His assassination further proves the occupation's determination to incite chaos, starvation, and preventing civilians from attaining aid and nutrition," the statement concluded.
According to the Islamic Jihad Resistance movement, Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex where Al-Mabhouh was staying and assassinated him inside.
The movement held Washington and Western governments loyal to "Israel", as well as the silence of Arab regimes, that have both allowed the occupation to commit this genocide against Palestinians.
Anti-poverty charity Oxfam on Monday accused "Israel" of intentionally preventing the delivery of aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, in violation of international humanitarian law.
The non-governmental organization said in a report that "Israel" continued to "systematically and deliberately block and undermine any meaningful international humanitarian response" in the Palestinian territory.
It pointed out that "Israel" was defying an order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in January to boost aid in Gaza, and was failing its legal responsibility to protect people in the land it occupies.
"Israeli authorities are not only failing to facilitate the international aid effort but are actively hindering it. We believe that Israel is failing to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide."
Oxfam noted that "unjustifiably inefficient" inspection rules were causing aid trucks trying to get into Gaza to be stuck in queues for 20 days on average.
This comes as 1.7 million Palestinians, 75% of Gaza's population, are at risk of famine, Oxfam warned.
Today, the UN warned of a projected famine in northern Gaza if aid continues to be rejected.
