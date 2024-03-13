New Coalition in Sudan Eyes Political Pact with Military
Al-Burhan greets the NCF spokesman Mustafa Tambour while Agar appears behind on March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – The newly formed National Forces Coordination (NFC), led by Sovereign Council Deputy Chairman Malik Agar, announced plans to sign a political declaration with the Sudanese military.
This move aims to resolve the ongoing political crisis triggered by the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and establish a transitional government.
The NFC’s announcement follows the Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces’ (Taqaddum) agreement with the RSF in early January 2023.
On Wednesday, Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council and army commander-in-chief, met with Agar and other NFC leaders.
In a statement released following the meeting, the Council confirmed the NFC’s intention to sign a “political pact” with the armed forces.
NFC spokesperson Mustafa Tambour said they briefed al-Burhan about the coalition’s recent founding conference and its goals.
Tambour emphasized the NFC’s backing for the armed forces in their fight against the RSF to “preserve Sudan’s dignity”. He declared that no political progress would occur until the “rebellious militia” is defeated.
He concluded by stating, “The meeting resulted in an agreement to establish a political charter between the armed forces and the NFC”.
He quoted Burhan as stating the government’s desire for all political groups to reach a “minimum level of political agreement” to form a government and rebuild Sudan after the conflict ends.
Agar has been working for months to create a broad civilian coalition capable of leading a transitional government and preparing for elections.
The NFC includes several signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement, political parties, civil society organizations, and various regional and political entities.
