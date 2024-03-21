Palestinian Resistance Confronts IOF Near al-Shifa, in Khan Younis
By Al Mayadeen English
Al-Qassam Brigades target multiple Israeli tanks and APCs in al-Qarara and Gaza, as other factions supplement defensive operations.
The Palestinian Resistance continues to target Israeli occupation forces throughout the Gaza Strip for the 166th day since the war on Gaza was launched.
On Wednesday, a fighting unit affiliated with Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that it targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier (APC) using the group's locally produced tandem rocket-propelled grenade, al-Yassin 105 mm, in al-Qarara to the north of the city of Khan Younis in the south.
Another unit confirmed that it detonated a booby-trapped tunnel hatch after an Israeli force approached it, killing and injuring enemy soldiers in the same area.
Outside Al-Shifa Medical Complex, confrontations continued for the third straight day since occupation forces invaded the largest medical facility in Gaza.
Al-Qassam Brigades fighters targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks with al-Yassin 105 mm shells and another Israeli armored vehicle with an anti-armor shell.
Multiple Palestinian Resistance factions participated in operations on Wednesday, including the al-Mujahideen Brigade, the National Resistance Brigades, the al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, and the al-Quds Brigades.
The al-Mujahideen fighters targeted an Israeli armored vehicle with an anti-armor shell in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex on Wednesday, the group announced on its Telegram channel.
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine's (DFLP) National Resistance Brigades targeted another Israeli occupation vehicle with an RPG shell in the same area of confrontations.
The al-Nasser Salah al-Din fighters shelled groupings of Israeli occupation soldiers and parked armored vehicles, located north of the central Gaza Strip, with multiple large caliber mortar shells.
The al-Quds Brigades mortar units fired 60 mm mortar shells toward Israeli occupation groupings in al-Qarara in Khan Younis.
So far, the Palestinian Resistance has eliminated 594 Israeli soldiers and officers, 251 of whom were killed in the Gaza Strip, according to information released by occupation forces.
The latest of those killed was Warrant Officer Sebastian Haion, a commander in the 401st Armored Brigade chief's forward command team. Haion was killed in Al-Shifa Medical Complex, according to Israeli media outlets.
No comments:
Post a Comment