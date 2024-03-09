Palestinian Resistance Engages in Ongoing Confrontations Against IOF
By Al Mayadeen English
The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza has now marked its 155th day of ongoing confrontations against the Israeli Occupation Forces in the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian resistance is engaging in ongoing confrontations with the Israeli occupation to confront the aggression on Gaza, causing human and material losses among the Israeli occupation forces (IOF). The operations come in response to the Israeli atrocities committed against the Palestinian people.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, published footage of the remnants and remains of the occupation army’s vehicles after they were targeted in the areas of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. In recent days, Khan Younis has witnessed ambushes and direct targeting of Israeli soldiers.
The al-Qassam Brigades proudly declared the successful interception of two Israeli Quadcopter drones, which were engaged in intelligence-gathering operations in the vicinity of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.
The Israeli occupation forces admitted to the death of one of its officers, where fierce battles were taking place with the Palestinian resistance on more than one axis.
The Israeli military revealed that the dead officer was a major of the special forces.
In a joint operation, the al-Quds Brigades, representing the military prowess of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, joined forces with the al-Mujahideen Brigades. Together, they launched a direct attack using 107 rockets, targeting Israeli occupation troops and vehicles in the Abu Uribein area of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood.
The al-Quds Brigades media outlet released footage documenting the artillery and missile fortification of the al-Quds fighters on the gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers east of the central governorate of the Gaza Strip.
The al-Mujahideen Brigades have affirmed they captured a Quadcopter drone, equipped with intelligence capabilities and assigned tasks, intercepted while conducting operations west of the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.
The Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), announced the targeting of Israeli occupation vehicles and sites in the eastern areas of Jabalia, north of the Strip, using mortar shells. They emphasized that this was in response to the Israeli atrocities committed against the Palestinian people.
In retaliation, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades confirmed the direct targeting of an Israeli military vehicle using an RPG shell at the advancing axis south of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood. This deliberate action serves as a stark message to the occupying forces, stressing "There is no safety for you on our land."
Furthermore, they unveiled footage depicting their fighters conducting operations, launching a barrage of 60mm mortar shells at a gathering of Israeli soldiers stationed near the 'Erez' site, situated to the north of the Gaza Strip.
Day 155: 30,960 martyrs, 72,524 injured in Gaza
Earlier, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the number of Palestinians killed since October 7 has risen to 30,960 and those injured 72,524.
The Israeli occupation forces have committed 10 massacres in the past day, killing 82 Palestinians and injuring 122 others, the ministry reported.
The ministry added that many victims remain under the rubble as the IOF deliberately prevents ambulances and civil defense crews from reaching them.
72% of Palestinian victims since October 7 are women and children, the ministry stressed.
