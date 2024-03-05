Russian Forces Destroy Another US-made Abrams Tank Near Avdeyevka — Top Brass
© Scott Barbour/Getty Images
MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed another US-made Abrams tank of the Ukrainian army in the Avdeyevka area near Donetsk over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center continued taking more advantageous sites and positions in the Avdeyevka area in their well-coordinated operations over the past 24 hours. They inflicted damage on manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 110th mechanized, 71st jaeger and 103rd territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Novokalinovo, Mayorsk, Berdychi and Rozovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.
"The enemy lost over 490 personnel, two tanks, including a US-made Abrams tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, among them three US-manufactured Bradley vehicles, three armored combat vehicles and 12 motor vehicles. In counter-battery fire, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, an Msta-B howitzer, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and three D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the ministry specified.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the destruction of the first US-made Abrams tank in the special military operation in Ukraine on February 27.
Russian forces improve frontline positions in Kupyansk area over past day
Russian forces improved their tactical position in the Kupyansk area, destroying roughly 160 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the Western Battlegroup improved their tactical position and inflicted damage by firepower on amassed manpower and hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd and 66th mechanized, 57th motorized infantry and 115th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Ivanovka, Chugunovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours totaled roughly 160 personnel, 3 motor vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer, it specified.
Russian forces eliminate 360 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area over past day
Russian forces eliminated roughly 360 Ukrainian troops, two armored vehicles and a multiple rocket launcher of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Battlegroup conducted active combat operations and inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized, 46th airmobile, 79th air assault and 214th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Georgiyevka and Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 360 personnel, 2 armored personnel carriers, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a UK-made FH70 howitzer and an Msta-B howitzer, it specified.
Kiev loses over 320 troops in south Donetsk area in past day
The Ukrainian military lost more than 320 troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the Battlegroup East inflicted damage in their well-coordinated operations on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade and 128th territorial defense brigade in areas near the communities of Urozhainoye, Vladimirovka and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 320 personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 7 motor vehicles," the ministry said.
Russian forces destroy 85 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day
Russian forces destroyed roughly 85 Ukrainian troops and three US-made artillery systems in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.
"The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 85 personnel, three motor vehicles, two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and an M777 artillery system of US manufacture and a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun," the ministry said.
In the Kherson direction, units of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted damage on massed manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 65th and 118th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades and the 14th National Guard brigade near the settlements of Rabotino, Verbovoye and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region, it specified.
Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian UAV control posts over past day
Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts and struck enemy manpower and equipment in 128 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces destroyed two UAV control posts near the settlements of Novokalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Antonovka in the Kherson Region, and also struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military equipment in 128 areas," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses down 81 Ukrainian military drones over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 81 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.
"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 81 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Orlinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonogorka and Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Gladkovka and Krynki in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 575 Ukrainian warplanes, 267 helicopters, 14,193 unmanned aerial vehicles, 476 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,348 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,231 multiple rocket launchers, 8,286 field artillery guns and mortars and 19,325 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
