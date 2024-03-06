Sudan Opens Key Channels for Humanitarian Aid Delivery
Clementine Nkweta-Salami UN Humanitarian Coordinator speaks to the media on October 5, 2023
March 5, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced a significant development in humanitarian access in Sudan. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkwita Salami, confirmed that following discussions with the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government agreed to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery via three key entry points.
“We were informed that the Sudanese government will work to allow aid entry from Chad through the Al-Tina border crossing into Darfur, and from South Sudan via Renk’s border crossing to Kosti in El Obeid, Nile State,” stated Salami. Additionally, humanitarian flights to El Fasher, Kadugli, and El Obeid airports will be permitted.
This announcement is a positive step forward, aligning with the Jeddah Declaration’s call for safe and guaranteed humanitarian corridors. In a statement posted on Z, Salami emphasized, “This will greatly facilitate the efforts of the UN and its partners to reach people in dire need of life-saving assistance.”
“However, our work isn’t over,” she continued. “We will continue advocating for expanded access to ensure all vulnerable communities receive the assistance they need.”
Recognizing the urgent need for action, Salami declared, “There is no time to waste. We are already in contact with the authorities and relevant parties to swiftly implement predictable, accountable, and timely actions to get humanitarian convoys back on the road.”
The Sudanese foreign ministry did not issue a statement confirming the agreement. Initially, Sudan rejected humanitarian access to the RSF-controlled areas in Darfur. Al-Tina is located in North Darfur, controlled by the Sudanese army and armed groups signatories to the Juba peace agreement.
This development offers a crucial pathway for delivering vital aid to Sudanese communities facing immense challenges. The UN and its partners remain committed to working collaboratively to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
