Sudan Women’s Groups Demand UN Probe into Rape in Conflict Zones
Five of seven women gang-raped while collecting firewood outside their refugee camp in July 2006.
March 20, 2024 (KHARTOUM) – Women’s groups have called upon the UN mechanism responsible for investigating human rights violations in Sudan to promptly conduct an urgent investigation into reports of rape crimes targeting women and girls in conflict zones.
Estimates of rape survivors in Sudan following the April 2023 conflict vary significantly. The Doctors Committee documented at least 417 cases, while reports from human rights and medical groups suggest a lower figure of 370. However, both groups agree that these figures likely represent only a fraction of the true number of survivors, with many cases going unreported.
On March 19, 68 women groups, including the West Darfur Sexual Equality Network and the Sudanese Women Media Network, submitted a critical memorandum seen by Sudan Tribune. The document highlights the worsening human rights situation in Al-Jazirah State since its takeover in December 2023. It details ongoing intimidation, looting, forced displacement, and severe violations against women.
The memorandum further emphasizes the continuation of rape in conflict zones like Khartoum and Darfur, where sexual violence persists. It cites available information suggesting widespread sexual assaults against women and girls in several areas.
Reports from the government’s Unit for Combating Violence against Women, the Women’s Network of the Horn of Africa (SIHA), confirm instances of rape, often involving the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The women’s advocacy groups expressed hope that the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission would investigate these crimes. They emphasized the importance of impartial investigations into all reported violations.
The document calls on the Mission to uncover the truth behind these rape crimes and include its findings in the final report submitted to the Human Rights Council in June. This request aims to secure survivors’ rights, hold perpetrators accountable, and safeguard women and girls from future attacks.
The organizations previously submitted a memorandum in October 2023 supporting the creation of the fact-finding mission. They reiterated their willingness to assist with information gathering and monitoring violations and stressed the need for women’s involvement in these crucial processes.
Sudan’s human rights crisis prompted the Human Rights Council to launch an Independent Fact-Finding Mission on October 11, 2023. The mission investigates all alleged violations since the April 15th conflict, including those against refugees.
(ST)
