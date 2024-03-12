Ukraine’s Losses After Attack on Russian Border Amount to 7 Tanks, 3 Bradleys, 234 Troops
The border was not violated
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Ukraine lost 234 troops, seven tanks, and three Bradley combat vehicles during an attack on the Russian border in the Belgorod and Kursk Regions, the Russian defense ministry said.
As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday, Russian troops jointly with the Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to break through into the borderline territory in the Belgorod and Kursk Regions.
"As a result of active actions by border units of the Battlegroup West and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service, terrorist units of the Kiev regime were rebuffed. The enemy losses amounted to 234 troops, seven tanks, three US-made Bradley infantry carriers, and two armored combat vehicles. The border was not violated," it said.
Situation in Belgorod Region
According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime launched its attack at about 3 hours in the morning Moscow time after intensive shelling of civilian facilities. Ukrainian militants supported by tanks and armored vehicles attempted to break through into the territory of the Belgorod Region simultaneously from three directions near the communities of Odnorobovka, Nekhoteyevka and Spodaryushino in the Belgorod Region.
"Thanks to the selfless actions by Russian troops, all attacks by Ukrainian terrorist were repelled. The enemy was struck by tactical and army aviation, missile forces, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers," it said, adding that Lantset drones were also used.
Up to 60 Ukrainian terrorist and four pickup trucks were destroyed near Odnorobovka. "Up to 45 militants, two tanks and two armored vehicles were destroyed in the border territory on the Ukrainian side near the settlement of Nekhoteyevka in the Belgorod Region by Russian warplanes and Lantset unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
More than 100 militants, five tanks, three Bradley vehicles and two cars moving toward the state border were destroyed near Spodaryushino. An obstacle removal vehicle ran into a mine.
Situation in the Kursk Region
"In addition, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:25 a.m., four attacks by Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance groups that attempted to break through into the borderline territory near the settlement of Tyotkino in the Kursk Region were repulsed. The enemy was pushed back, suffering heavy losses," the ministry said.
Russia’s border was not violated, the ministry stressed.
No comments:
Post a Comment