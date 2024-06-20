Agreements Between Governments of DPRK and Russian Federation Signed
Agreements were signed between the governments of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation on building a motorcar bridge over the Tuman River on the DPRK-Russia border and on cooperation in the fields of public health, medical education and science.
Present at the signing ceremony held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall were Kim Kyong Jun, minister of Land and Environment Protection, Jong Mu Rim, minister of Public Health, and officials of the Foreign Ministry from the DPRK side.
Present there from the Russian side were Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashuko, working officials and staff members of the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, the capital of the DPRK.
Kim Kyong Jun and Jong Mu Rim signed the agreements respectively on behalf of the DPRK government, and Roman Starovoyt and Mikhail Murashuko on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation.
KCNA
2024-06-20
No comments:
Post a Comment