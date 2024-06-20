Historic Event Demonstrating Friendship, Unity and Genuine Relations of Comrades-in-Arms Between Peoples of DPRK and Russia
Grand Ceremony Held to Welcome President of Russian Federation
Hundreds of Thousands of Pyongyang Citizens Greet President of Russian Federation as Highest Honoured Guest of State
Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has greeted a goodwill mission of the fraternal Russian people as the highest honoured guests of the state and is filled with a welcoming atmosphere.
Large portraits of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin were displayed on the front walls of high-rise apartment buildings and skyscrapers in the capital city, draped with the national flags of the DPRK and the Russian Federation. Seen in different parts of the city were posters and signboards bearing such slogans and catchphrases as “Welcome President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation”, “Welcome Putin”, “Long Live Invincible DPRK-Russia Friendship and Unity!” and “The DPRK-Russia Friendship Is Everlasting!”
Both sides of streets extending scores of kilometres, decorated with beautiful flowerbeds, flags and buntings, were crowded with a large number of people from all walks of life who came out to greet the dearest friends from a friendly neighbouring country.
Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin’s presidential limousine, which, escorted by motorcycles, left the Kumsusan State Guesthouse, was given a rapturous welcome by Pyongyang citizens along the route.
The citizens enthusiastically waved the national flags of the two countries and bouquets, chanting welcoming slogans with warm feelings about the militant kinship between the DPRK and Russia which are boldly opening up the new horizon of friendly and cooperative relations through whole-hearted mutual support and selfless encouragement for the joint cause despite geographical differences.
On Ryomyong and Kaeson streets and along the road at the foot of Moran Hill, where the Liberation Tower symbolic of the militant friendship between the peoples of the DPRK and Russia stands, and on other streets citizens expressed their deep respect for and trust in Putin.
A ceremony for welcoming the president of the Russian Federation took place at Kim Il Sung Square on June 19.
The national flags of the DPRK and the Russian Federation were fluttering and the guard of honour of the Korean People’s Army, the honorary cavalry and the central military band of the Ministry of National Defence lined up at the square elaborately decorated for the day’s grand ceremony.
Present there were Kim Tok Hun, vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and premier of the Cabinet, Choe Ryong Hae, first vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, Choe Son Hui, foreign minister of the DPRK, secretaries of the Central Committee of the WPK and other senior officials of the Party and the government.
Also present at the ceremony were Kang Sun Nam, minister of National Defence of the DPRK, and other commanding officers of the ministry.
Pyongyangites, service personnel of the KPA, youth and students and children stood with the national flags of the two countries and bouquets in their hands.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, came to the venue for the ceremony.
At 12:00 President Putin’s limousine arrived at Kim Il Sung Square.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un warmly greeted Comrade Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin amid the playing of welcome music.
Kim Jong Un introduced the leading officials of the Party, government and military to Putin.
Kim Jong Un exchanged greetings with Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Mantrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexandr Nobak, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration and President’s Press Secretary Dmitri Peskov, Aide to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov, Minister of Defense Andrei Beloussov, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology and Chairman of the Russian Side of the Russia-DPRK Inter-Governmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology Alexandr Kozlov, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashuko, Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt and other entourage members of the Russian side.
A ceremony of welcoming the Russian president began.
When Kim Jong Un took the platform together with Putin, a 21-gun salute was fired amid the playing of the national anthems of the Russian Federation and the DPRK.
Putin received a salute from the head of the guard of honour of the KPA.
Guided by Kim Jong Un, Putin reviewed the guard of honour of the KPA.
There took place a march-past of the guard of honour of the KPA.
At the end of the ceremony, a large number of balloons were released into the sky amid rousing cheers, beautifully decorating the bright sky of June.
Jets of the KPA Air Force flew past the sky above the square, giving off tricolor trails symbolic of the national flag of the Russian Federation.
Putin expressed his heartfelt thanks to Kim Jong Un for paying close attention to his Pyongyang visit and lavishing cordial hospitality on him.
Kim Jong Un and Putin took an open limousine amid a sea of dancers sweeping the square.
The people cheered enthusiastically, looking up to the top leaders who have more firmly cemented the durable and genuine ties of friendship between the DPRK and Russia with a long history and traditions and confidently led them to the road of comprehensive and strategic development as required by the new era.
The top leaders of the DPRK and Russia warmly acknowledged the cheering crowds.
The ceremony of welcoming Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on his visit to the DPRK at time-honoured Kim Il Sung Square was recorded as a historic event that clearly demonstrated the friendship, unity and genuine relations of comrades-in-arms between the peoples of the two countries.
2024-06-20
