Al-Qassam Infiltrates 'Enemy Lines', IOF Admit 2 Soldiers Killed
By Al Mayadeen English
Palestinian Resistance groups conduct a range of operations against Israeli occupation forces across Gaza.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Thursday that its fighters conducted a top-tier operation "behind enemy lines" as the Israeli genocide in Gaza nears its ninth consecutive month.
The group revealed that its fighters managed to breach the Israeli "fence" separating Rafah from Israeli settlements in the southern Gaza Strip and attack the Israeli headquarters of the division responsible for the invasion of the city.
The Israeli occupation army admitted that a soldier was killed in al-Qassam's covert operation.
Israeli media reported that the soldier was killed during confrontations with fighters from the Resistance group that infiltrated the Israeli military base located near the Karem Abu Salem crossing.
Haaretz said that one of al-Qassam's fighters managed to retreat safely.
However, with the Israeli strict censorship on the real number of its killed forces, the Resistance groups repeatedly confirm that the casualties among occupation soldiers exceed by far the released figures.
In another operation, the Resistance faction revealed that it had detonated a pre-rigged tunnel, killing a five-member Israeli foot patrol near Tal Zo'rob, west of Rafah. The occupation army claimed that just one soldier was killed.
Al-Qassam's operations were concentrated in the eastern part of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza City, where they targeted two Israeli D9 bulldozers and three Merkava tanks with five al-Yassin 105 shells.
The group also bombarded occupation forces with heavy-caliber mortar shells in the same area.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the National Resistance Brigades (Forces of Martyr Omar al-Qasim), the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), announced that they had targeted an Israeli personnel carrier at the al-Awda roundabout in central Rafah city.
Abu Khaled explained that this attack was carried out using anti-tank RPG shells, confirming that the Israeli soldiers were killed or injured.
The group also said it had bombarded the Israeli forces in Kissufim, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. The spokesperson confirmed that the targets were "accurately hit".
In the central Gaza Strip, the Resistance group's fighters shelled gatherings of occupation forces in the eastern al-Bureij camp with several mortar shells.
For their part, the al-Mujahideen Brigades released footage documenting the sniping of an Israeli soldier at the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City.
