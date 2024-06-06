Hezbollah Fires AD Missiles at IOF Warplanes, Forces Them to Retreat
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah says it shelled the headquarters of the Israeli occupation military's 91st Division in the Biranit barracks with Falaq-1 rockets.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced Thursday a series of new operations against Israeli occupation military sites and troops.
In a statement, Hezbollah confirmed that its Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the Israeli occupation military's 91st Division in the Biranit barracks and the positions of soldiers in its vicinity with Falaq-1 rockets, resulting in its partial destruction and confirmed casualties.
The Resistance said the operation came in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable Resistance and in response to the Israeli attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, most recently in the town of Aitaroun.
Fighters of the Islamic Resistance also attacked and destroyed at 3:25 pm Israeli espionage equipment at the al-Raheb site with appropriate weapons.
In addition, Hezbollah fighters launched anti-air missiles at Israeli warplanes, which were violating Lebanese airspace and breaking the sound barrier in an attempt to terrorize the children, forcing the aircraft to retreat beyond the Lebanese borders.
At 6:05 pm, Resistance fighters targeted and destroyed the newly established Israeli espionage equipment at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons.
Our correspondent had reported that fires erupted at the Israeli site as a result of the Resistance's operation.
Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon reported early Thursday that four people were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a detergents factory in Wadi Jilou, southern Lebanon. He confirmed that seven people were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting Beit Yahoun near the city of Bint Jbeil, also in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah also mourned its Resistance fighter, Hussein al-Hourani (Badr), from the city of Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path to al-Quds while carrying out his combat duty.
Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli occupation military claimed that one of its soldiers was killed and 10 others were injured as a result of Hezbollah's operation against an Israeli military gathering in Elkosh settlement on Wednesday.
However, according to reliable information to Al Mayadeen, the number of Israelis killed in the operation carried out by Hezbollah reached three.
Israeli media highlighted that the hits resulting from Hezbollah's Elkosh operation were severe, deeming it the most serious incident in the northern front since the beginning of the confrontations due to its distance from the border with Lebanon and the extent of the inflicted losses.
The media called for an investigation into the Israeli Air Force's failure to detect and intercept Hezbollah's drones.
The Israeli Channel 13's military analyst, Alon Ben David, suggested that "Israel" is incapable of fully addressing the challenge posed by drones launched by Hezbollah, who has studied "Israel's" strengths and weaknesses over the past eight months.
Ben David pointed out that Hezbollah's drones can challenge Israeli detection systems, and ground radars are struggling to identify them, therefore, sirens do not always activate.
In a related context, Major General (Res.) Giora Eiland, former head of the Israeli "National Security Council," told the Israeli Channel 12 that "Israel" lacks the capability to defeat Hezbollah and destroy its hundreds of thousands of missiles and drones.
Eiland suggested that if "Israel" declared war on Hezbollah, it would lose the war from the first day.
He emphasized that Hezbollah has "a very high capacity to continue the war," warning that the inability to destroy its missiles and drones will lead to a "terrible defeat for Israel," with the entire Israeli internal front, including infrastructure, being completely paralyzed.
