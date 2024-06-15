ANC Says it Will Continue to Stand by the People of Palestine
While the ANC has a pro-Palestine posture, their new co-governing partners in the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Freedom Front plus don't.
Israel and Palestinian flags. Picture: 123Rf
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress said that the Democratic Alliance (DA) joining the Government of National Unity will have no effect on the country's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Through the ANC-controlled government, South Africa instituted a case against Israel for committing war crimes against the people of Palestine.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said that the incoming government has no intention of changing the country's foreign policy stance.
"We appreciate the support we got from the Muslim community and at the same time because of the work we have done and will continue to do, to solidarise with the people of Palestine. it was not an election stunt, it didn't start with us, it started with Mandela, with OR Tambo, Albert Luthuli. It is who we are. We are not free until others are free."
