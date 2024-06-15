Ramaphosa Re-elected as President
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo commended the members of the National Assembly for their conduct after a prolonged nomination and voting process.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected president after a lengthy first sitting of Parliament which lasted over 12 hours.
Ramaphosa faced off against EFF leader Julius Malema who received 44 votes compared to Ramaphosa's 283 votes.
DA leader John Steenhuisen congratulated Ramaphosa while pledging his party's support to the Government of National Unity (GNU).
